Maryland Crossing Guard Celebrated for Heroism After Saving Student

After a frightening incident in Maryland, a crossing guard is getting the recognition she deserves.

Earlier this week, security posted a school crossing guard heroically pushing a student out of the way as a car almost flattens them. Today, authorities honor the Cecil County crossing guard, Annette Goodyear is for risking her life to save another’s. Although the student made it out of the event unharmed, Goodyear suffered injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that he is awarding a governor’s citation to Goodyear.

Facebook users praise the crossing guard and wish her a speedy recovery. “Hope she is ok from being hit by a car. Praying for her. Thank Gov. Hogan for recognizing her.”

In the video, the quick crossing guard gave a “stop” signal with her hand as a child began to enter a crosswalk. Although the video shows the area surrounded by yellow pedestrian signs, the black Sedan continued to move. The driver ignored Goodyear’s command to stop driving even though she wore a bright yellow raincoat. We also see the child going back to the crossing guard after realizing she’d been struck.

Afterward, Goodyear went to the student’s home to check on her.

According to authorities, the driver has been cited for negligent driving, and failure to stop at yield sign before entering a crosswalk. The driver is also paying for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and driving with an expired registration plate.

Maryland Crossing Guard is Also a Proud Police Officer

At Outsider, we’re glad the crossing guard and police officer, Annette Goodyear, continues to heal from her injuries. However, based on the charges, it doesn’t sound like this driver is going to be able to take any road trips any time soon.

As a parent herself, Goodyear said she didn’t think twice about putting the child’s life ahead of her own. “For me, I’m a parent as well, and it’s like I just want to make sure all these children are safe, and it didn’t matter if the car struck me struck or not,” she admitted.

Lucky for Goodyear, the brave citizen had enough strength to pay the student she rescued a visit once discharged.

“She came down the stairs saw me standing there. She walked toward the door she got teary-eyed, and you could see it. When she got teary-eyed, then her dad started getting teary-eyed, and we all started at that point,” Goodyear revealed. “I was just so thankful she was standing there and that she was ok.”

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger praised the impressive police officer’s actions.

According to Hornberger, she’s discussed with North East Mayor Michael Kline how they plan on “working on commendations for her bravery and swift action!”