Maryland Hunter Bags Personal Record Buck on Last Day of Bow Season

Getting a good haul on the last day of the season is a hunter’s dream, but one in Maryland recently couldn’t have asked for more. Imagine the bliss he felt not only bagging a buck on the last day of bow season but a personal best at that.

James White is the Maryland hunter in question and wasn’t having the best season ever. However, his luck seemed to turn around when late last month he saw a particular deer on one of his trail cameras. The white-tailed buck remained in his memory weeks later and on the very last day of the season, he happened to see it in person and took the shot. Not only did he take it down, but it happened to be the biggest ever in his 23 years of hunting, the Lancaster Eagle Gazette reports.

“After I’d spotted it on the trail cam, I didn’t sleep for about two days. I thought about it non-stop, and I’d seen him from the stand a couple times, but he was outside of bow range,” White told the outlet. “It was amazing to get him, I feel blessed I was able to take him down. You can tell their age by their teeth, and he was right around his peak: any older and his antlers would have started coming in smaller, and the meat wouldn’t be as good.”

“I had seen a ton of deer this season, some with a lot of potential but when I saw him, I was almost fixated on getting him,” White continued. His tenacity paid off. It turned out to be a 13-point buck with a 26-inch antler spread. It also received a “rough green score” of 174, which is pretty high.

Talk about ending the season with a bang.

Missouri Bowhunter Tracked a 26-Point Buck for Three Years and Finally Bags it

James White said he was focused on getting a buck for weeks, but imagine if that desire continued for years. A Missouri bowhunter did just that, tracking a single buck for three years before finally taking down the 26-pointer.

According to Field and Stream, Garrett Wood finally killed the deer on his family farm. Wood stated he began getting pics of the buck three years ago, but had no idea just how big it would get. “I got the first pics of this deer in August of 2019, and at the time I thought he might only be 2½ years old,” Wood recounted.

After disappearing for an entire season, it later returned as a behemoth. “I was honestly mystified,” Wood said. “I remember thinking, ‘Who is this deer and where did he come from?’ It took me a couple days to figure out that it was the same buck from 2019. He had grown into a giant!

Wood later learned it really only visited the farm late at night or early in the morning. Realizing this, he made plans to bag the buck, and on December 9 last year, his dream became a reality. “It took a lot of patience to stay off this buck and only hunt him when the time was right. But the wait was worth it!”