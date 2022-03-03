Massive Pileup in Florida Causes Explosion

An early-morning, 17-vehicle pileup crash killed three people in an explosion early Thursday in Florida.

Authorities said drivers had zero visibility as the fog rolled in on Interstate 95. The New York Post reported that the pileup shut down travel in both directions.

Edgewater is about a 40-minute drive south of Daytona Beach. Authorities made vehicles take a detour onto U.S. 1 until the road was reopened.

Pileup Involves Five Separate Wrecks

WFTV reported that troopers responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m.

In addition to the fatalities, several adults and children suffered injuries. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the hospitals received the injured people.

The television station reported southbound drivers of a Jeep Wrangler and semi-truck died in the pileup.

A northbound car driver died, and an injured child was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. Authorities said the child was in stable condition.

One semi-truck that crashed caught fire and exploded. The fire sent a massive plume of smoke into the air.

BREAKING: 3 crashes on I95 N & S in Volusia County

– 3 people are dead

– Several airlifted to hospital



One of the crashes was this semi truck. It caught fire and led to an explosion.@FHPOrlando investigating.



Details and alt routes on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/ko7HusdeyU — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) March 3, 2022

The Twitter video showed one semi-truck with significant cab damage from the crashes.

“We came on down the road, everything was white. We couldn’t see nothing,” truck driver John Johnson told WESH-TV. He was driving northbound when the fog appeared.

The truck driver added that he pulled over and put his hazard lights on.

Highway Patrol closed the interstate in both directions for several hours after the pileup. The agency also reported an unknown number of people went to Halifax Medical Center in the Daytona Beach area.

“Please avoid these areas and use extra caution,” department officials said in a statement. “More info will be released when it becomes available.”

In my 7 years of reporting I’ve covered a lot of bad wrecks, but this one might be the worst. This super fog (smoke + fog) has caused a lot of destruction and death here today. One person died in this wreck and several others were injured. @MyNews13 @MyNews13Traffic pic.twitter.com/hcJ2w19KEp — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) March 3, 2022

Controlled Burn To Blame In Florida Area?

Could local officials have prevented Tuesday’s tragedy?

WKMG reported that fog plus smoke from a recent controlled burn contributed to the reduced visibility on the highway.

Another TV station reported a “super fog” weather event at the time of the crash. Additionally, WESH reported that no one warned Florida Highway Patrol officials about the burn. If they had, they would have monitored the situation before the pileup.

The weather rarity occurs with a mix of smoke and moisture with cooler, saturated air. That air reduces visibility to less than 10 feet. The area is just three feet above sea level, with light winds moving into lower terrain. For comparison, Daytona Beach is around 13 feet above sea level.

Florida Highway Patrol officials blamed “thick fog” overnight for the series of wrecks. An advisory in the area expired at 7 a.m.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that portions of the interstate would need emergency repairs and repaving before getting reopened.

FHP Public Affairs Officer Lt. Kim Montes said three northbound lanes would need repaving after the debris removal.