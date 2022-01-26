McDonald’s Pulls Large Fries From the Menu Due To French Fry Shortage

McDonald’s Malaysia reportedly announced on Monday (January 24th) that it is being forced to pull large fries from its menu amid the growing french fry shortage.

In a post on Instagram, McDonald’s Malaysia revealed, “We are facing a fry-tuning supply crunch on French Fries. But fret not. While you can’t Go Large for the time being, you can still enjoy your favorite meals and fries in medium size. Time fries… It’ll be back before you know it.”

According to Popculture, the latest French fry shortage in Malaysia comes just a few weeks after McDonald’s Japan decided to ration the sale of fries due to an ongoing potato shortage in that country. President and CEO of the fast-food chain in Japan, Tamotsu Hiro, stated that the company imports potatoes from North America on a large scale near the port of Vancouver, Canada. Import delays had occurred due to flood damage. And the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the global distribution network.

McDonald’s UK Removes Two Fan Favorites From Breakfast Menu

Along with the news about the Malaysian fries situation, McDonald’s UK announced it has removed two fan favorites off of its breakfast menu. “Bad news. Bagels and Breakfast Wraps are officially gone from the menu,” the company declares on Twitter.

McDonald’s UK also issued a statement that reads, “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps. Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply, but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.”

McDonald’s UK also shared that this was a mutual decision among the breakfast items and the company. “To the extent that a bagel can make its own decision. Thank you to everyone who has supported our union. As for the rumors that there will be a new breakfast ‘bae’ on the scene later this year… no comment. But it’s now time to say, ‘that’s a wrap.’ And a bagel.”

In response to McDonald’s UK deciding to drop the breakfast items, Tim Hortons UK declared that its Breakfast Wraps and Bagels are here to stay. “We know many people are gutted with the latest break-up news which has hit headlines today. McDonald’s, we are truly sorry to hear that you’ll be departing ways with your Breakfast Wraps and Bagels. And we’d like to offer a should to cry on for anyone struggling through this difficult time.”

Tim Hortons UK then stated that it is happy to announce that it is in a committed, long-term relationship with its Breakfast Wraps and Bagels. “We will always make sure our Breakfast Wraps and Bagels are here for you.”