Mechanic Destroys $3.4 Million Ferrari by Crashing Into Tree Stump

A $3.4 million Ferrari was totaled during a test drive when a mechanic ran it into a tree stump. It may be irreparable. The bright-red Ferrari Enzo had two wheels ripped off in the crash. It was one of only 400 ever made. The cars were only made between 2002 and 2004. They originally cost $609,921. Due to their very limited availability, the price has risen drastically since then. Recently, a 2003 model of the car sold for almost $3.4 million.

Reports say that the car was being driven by a local dealership mechanic. The driver was unharmed during the crash, thankfully. However, they still went for a check-up at the hospital. The crash happened in Baarn, Netherlands, and there were witnesses. “I think he wanted to turn back to the dealership. The local Ferrari dealer is about one and a quarter miles away from the scene. It’s a customer-owned car,” one witness said. “The weather conditions were damp and chilly, maybe 3 degrees in temperature. It hit a tree stump at the side of the road. It hit it on the passenger side and the stump was damaged.”

A Ferrari Hidden Away for Decades Is Now Worth Almost $1 Million

A 1967 Ferrari 330 GT V12 2+2 was found in a pilot’s garage after his death. The car is worth almost $1 million in Australian currency. Comparatively, it is worth $750,000 in US dollars. The car was originally sold by the pilot’s widow, who was unaware of how much the Ferrari could sell for. A local collector bought the car and decided to restore it. When the widow sold the car, she listed it as “barn find” condition. It’s unknown what her selling price was. However, we know how much the car originally sold for. In 1967, the Ferrari 330 GT V12 would sell for $12,000. There have been some changes done to the car, so the actual full worth of it today has not been specified.

Some of the aftermarket changes to the car are as follows: gold steel wheels, a wooden gear knob, tartan trim, and, of course, a paint job. Records show that it was originally painted “Ice Blue,” but it has since been repainted in “Rosso Corsa.”

The Ferrari had been hidden away by the Australian pilot who originally owned it. According to local reports, it had not even been registered. When the car was found, it only had 33,379 kilometers on it. The collector that bought the car wished to remain anonymous. However, they are taking all of the right steps to have the car authenticated. The car is even being looked at by automotive historians at Ferrari’s Classiche Department, which is in Maranello, Italy.