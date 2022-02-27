Meet the Volkswagen Beetle That’s Also an RV Camper in the Back

It’s called the Super Bugger. And, while the name may be decidedly unfortunate…it still makes us really, really want to get one. Part Volkwagen, part camper, this Super Bugger may not be the typical car…or camper for that matter.

The vintage Volkswagen Beetle is certainly a head-turning piece of machinery. The classic vehicle is always a favorite – and a solid conversation starter – for almost anyone. You don’t even have to necessarily be a car enthusiast to enjoy a good-looking Beetle Bug. And a VW Beetle conversion is adding some extra intrigue, and practicality, to the classic car…with even a comes with a few chuckles.

The Volkswagen Beetle Gets A Practicle Makeover

The Super Bugger has been a thing since the 1970s. It’s a simple invention; a cross between a Beetle and an RV. And while it gives the classic car an obvious make-over, it is easily recognizable by its front end, the iconic Beetle hood.

The Super Bugger’s interior is certainly small, but it still offers some cozy digs. The front offers two Volkwagen Beetle bucket seats for a driver and passenger. The camper rear-end of the vehicle features a comfortable little dining nook area that features two benches and a small table.

The Super Bugger also features a quaint kitchen area that includes a gas cooker with two burners and a small sink. The mini-camper offers plenty of storage with plenty of cabinetry and mini-closets throughout. When the kitchen-area table and benches are lowered, it turns into a cozy little bed that easily sleeps two…if you don’t mind cuddling.

The Super Bugger Doesn’t Take Away Any Of the Beetle’s Original Charm

The original Super Bugger, or Buggaroo as it is also known, retailed for just $6,000 and few of these unique conversion vehicles continue to exist today. One Super Bugger recently sold for just under $20,000.

The Volkswagen Beetle Super Bugger conversion certainly brings a hint of modern ingenuity. However, the charm of the Beetle remains throughout the unique camper. The Super Bugger features a crank-handle skylight offering extra ventilation to campers. And, the Beetle’s most defining feature continues in this design. The standard-sized engine is located in the rear of the vehicle. So, of course, extra storage for spill-over camping gear is available in the front.

Over the years, many Volkswagen Beetle lovers have enjoyed making some unconventional conversions to the unique vehicle. So, turning the collectible vehicle into a camper is certainly a logical next step. The original Super Bugger was created in Costa Mesa, California. It was here that a company offered a variety of conversion kits for Volkswagen Beetle owners who were interested in some quirky DIY updates.

Since then, many Beetle lovers have turned their beloved VW Bug into the cozy camper. According to the Super Bugger’s original brochure, this camper kit only adds about 250 pounds to the weight of the Beetle Bug. This extra weight isn’t likely to affect the Volkswagen’s ability to reach highway speeds. However, some of the Super Bugger’s that remain in existence get up to speeds of around 55 mph. The typical fuel range comes in at around 25 miles to the gallon.