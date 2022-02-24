Mega Millions: Did Anyone Win $75 Million Jackpot on 02/22/22 Drawing?

02/22/22 did not pan out to be as lucky as Mega Millions players had hoped.

Before the “Twosday” drawing, an estimated jackpot of $75 million with a cash value option of $50.1 million was waiting to be claimed. But unfortunately, no one held the golden ticket.

The lucky numbers included 06, 17, 22, 57, and 62 for the white balls. And the yellow Mega Ball was 03. A Megaplier bonus of 3X was also activated, so winners could have tripled their earnings.

Since no one guessed the lucky numbers, the giant jackpot will roll over into an even bigger pot. However, the Lottery Council has yet to announce the total amount.

But even though the main stash is still up for grabs, a few people did manage to snag a smaller chunk of change.

Twelve players guessed four white balls and the Mega Ball correctly, which gave them $10,000 each. And two of those winners gave up an extra $1 to use the Megaplier. So their payday was $30,000.

260 people matched four white balls without the Mega Ball, which gave them $500. The Megaplier turned 59 of those checks into $1,500.

Then another 802 tickets held the numbers of three white balls and the yellow ball giving them $200. And 165 of those small-time winners had the multiplier attached.

And nearly 500K people managed to guess one white ball and the yellow ball or just the Mega Ball. However, doing so only earned them $2-$4. But, hey. A win’s a win.

One January Mega Millions Player Made History By Winning $421 Million

Yesterday’s drawing may not have been a big day for Mega Millions players. But This year has still proven to be a historic year for the lottery, and we’re less than two months in.

On January 28th, a player won $421 million after buying a ticket from a Chevron gas station outside of Los Angeles. The win was the 13th biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The highest-earning Mega Millions winner was a South Carolina person who won a staggering $1.537 billion.

The new millionaire, who has yet to be revealed, will get to decide if they want the entire jackpot paid out over the course of their lifetime or a one-time payout of $298.5 million. Either way, they have a comfortable life ahead of them.

The New York Post reported that four other people from Mississippi, Texas, New York, and Ohio also had unforgettable days when they won $1 million each after matching all five white balls.

That Ohio winner used the Megaplier, which means they got to take home $3 million.