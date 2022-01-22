Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $376 Million

Imagine what you’d do if you went home with a couple hundred million dollar jackpot. Well, some lucky winner will hopefully find out soon!

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night. It’s also one of America’s two biggest lottery jackpot games. Powerball is the other multi-state lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot was at $376 million as of Friday night (1/21). The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST. The jackpot cash-value option worth $256.4 million. However, depending on the number of tickets sold around the country before the drawing, the total jackpot might increase.

The winning numbers on Tuesday for the $347 million lottery were: 04-19-39-42-52 with a Mega Ball of 09. The Megaplier was 4x. Even though there was no grand prize winner on Tuesday, four tickets sold that matched the first five white balls, minus the gold Mega Ball. This happened to be the game’s second prize.

Three of the second-prize tickets were sold in different states. One in Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

On Tuesday, twenty-one tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls. These included the $10,000 Mega Ball for the third prize.

If there’s a winner soon, players will find out where the winner purchased their ticket.

Man Wins His Fourth Lottery Jackpot

If this doesn’t say “luck,” I don’t know what does.

Earlier this week, Mike Luciano beat all types of odds, According to The Sun, his latest prize came from a $20 scratch-off ticket he bought on January 6. He claims he had bought the ticket at a shop in Pennsylvania Route 764. He was playing a video game loved by his late mother. After soaking in the fact that he won, Luciano went straight to the state lottery office to submit the ticket. However, this game won Luciano $1 million.

Although he doesn’t know why he’s been so lucky with the jackpot, he does know that he’s a blessed man and that he probably played more than he should.

“I don’t know why I’ve been so blessed, winning big three times in my lifetime. Most people are just looking for one win—and I know this is incredible. But, I’m convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should. I’m addicted to it,” Luciano said.

Man Wins Lottery After Number Choices Came to Him in a Dream

Many Disney Princesses said so — dreams really do come true. In one man’s case, they sometimes lead you to a winning jackpot.

An Australian man claimed that he won the $3.4 million lottery after the numbers from the drawing came to him in a dream. On December 5, 2021, he purchased The Lott’s Set for Life ticket. He also received a regular payment of $14,269 each month for the rest of that year.

“It was such a vivid dream, and in it, I used the numbers to play the lottery, and then I won division one. It felt like a premonition. I’m not kidding! This isn’t made up. It really happened,” he explained to the New York Post.

