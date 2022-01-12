Mega Millions Surges to $325 Million: When Is the Next Drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot is surging. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming $325 million drawing.

Mega Millions players, brace yourselves. There were no winners picked during Tuesday’s drawing. This means that you still have a chance to take home the jackpot at the next drawing. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The next drawing is taking place this Friday, January 14th. Because no winner was drawn Tuesday night, the jackpot has risen from $300 million to $325 million.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $325M https://t.co/p8zsbUw6Js pic.twitter.com/Cy9fIQ0jTv — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2022

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, and 58. Tuesday’s Mega Ball number was 16. While the grand prize was not awarded, two second-place prizes earned $1 million each. The winning tickets were sold in Tennessee and Idaho. 5 numbers matched on each of these tickets.

Mega Millions $1 Billion Winner

Last year, one lucky player in Michigan won $1 billion. To this day, this jackpot is the second-largest grand prize in Mega Millions history. The largest jackpot ever received was a $1.537 billion grand prize.

While the winner’s identity remains anonymous, the person bought his/her winning ticket at a Kroger in Novi, Michigan. The winner had two options when accepting their money.

“The first is an escalating annuity that offers an initial payment, then annual payments for 29 years,” the lottery says. “The player also may select a one-time cash payment of about $739 million. If a player selects the cash option, they will receive about $530 million after tax withholdings.”

Not only did this win make one person happy, but it gave back to the community.

“About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan.”

The winning ticket numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50, and 60. Maybe we should try our luck and use some of these in the next Mega Millions drawing.

$10,000 Winners

Make sure you always check your tickets! The Missouri Lottery just announced that two $10,000 winning tickets were sold in the state.

Check your Mega Millions tickets! Two $10,000 winners were sold for Tuesday's drawing at the following locations:



◽ K's Kwik Korner, 1213 Gravois Road, in St. Clair

◽ @QuikTrip, 6805 N Hanley Road, in Berkeley



Friday's jackpot is an estimated $325 million!#PlayResponsibly pic.twitter.com/bpRkyfsU0t — MO Lottery (@MissouriLottery) January 12, 2022

“Check your Mega Millions tickets! Two $10,000 winners were sold for Tuesday’s drawing.”

If you live in Missouri, you better check your tickets from last night’s drawing. The Missouri Lottery Twitter account gave two specific locations of where they were sold.

Make sure to play responsibly and keep your fingers crossed. The next Mega Millions winner could be you.