Michigan Boosting Food Stamps Amount by $95 This Month

Michigan residents can expect to see a $95 boost in their food stamp limits this month, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. On Monday, the department announced that around 700,000 households will benefit from the new amount. This news comes as the state continues to deliver support during the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement earlier this week. “My administration will keep working with our federal partners to do whatever we can to make sure Michigan families can put food on the table,” Governor Whitmer said.

Between January 15 and 24, state residents will see the revision to the food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). During this time, those who have Bridge Cards will receive a boost in their limit. Those who already receive food stamps do not need to reapply for these benefits. The change will happen automatically.

While the new amount helps Michigan SNAP cardholders purchase more of their groceries through their benefits, the program still expects these residents to spend roughly 30 percent of their own funds on food. The federal program distributes pre-loaded cards with a pre-determined amount to families in need.

Recent Bump in Michigan’s Food Stamps Follows National Trend

Michigan isn’t the only state to see a change in its food stamps amounts in recent months. According to The Sun, the average SNAP amount increased from $36 per person to $157 each month.

Meanwhile, in New York, eligible residents may see an additional $1,400 in food stamps. This amounts to an extra $120 per month. And in Oregon, SNAP cardholders will receive a bump of just over $28 each month, or $337 for the year.

Residents in these states facing financial difficulties can now more assuredly purchase nutritious foods, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, bread, and cereals, for their households. Currently, the Department of Agriculture reports that approximately 42 million Americans receive food stamps and related benefits.

Wait Times for Federal Benefits May Become Shorter

Earlier last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that will affect the wait times of 36 federal services. This includes Social Security benefits and food stamps.

President Biden stated that the new order will “ensure that the federal government puts you, the American people, at the front of the line and are first in anything we do.”

In his address, Biden also promised newer and faster technology to accompany the improvement in wait times. In addition, Staff secretary Neera Tanden backed up this point, referring to the callback method that eliminates endless waits on hold.

“Oftentimes there’s a time tax. It takes a long time to fill out a form, or go through a line or access a benefit. And our focus is really ensuring that we’re minimizing those frictions,” Tanden stated.