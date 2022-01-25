Michigan Lotto Winner Nearly Misses $3 Million Jackpot After Notification Hit Her Spam Folder

A Michigan Mega Millions lotto player’s spam folder nearly stole her chance at $3 million. But luckily, fate stepped in. And now, she’s living the good life.

The new millionaire, Laura Spears, bought her ticket online. And her numbers included the five white balls that were drawn on New Year’s Eve.

Even though she missed the Mega Ball, Spears won the game’s second-place prize of $1 million. But a separate drawing raised the jackpot to $3 million.

And thanks to the dreaded spam folder, Spears had no idea that she’d won. But days later, she had a stroke of luck.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high. So I got on my account and bought a ticket,” Spears shared with MiLotteryConnect. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone. So I checked the spam folder in my email account.”

We don’t know if Laura Spears ever did find the missing email, but she did find a note telling her that she was rich.

“That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize,” she continued. ” I couldn’t believe what I was reading. So I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!”

Thanks to the winnings, the 55-year-old is going into early retirement. And she’s not going to be greedy with her money either. As Spears told the Michigan Lottery, she’s planning on sharing with her family.

And Spears is also ensuring that she never misses another lotto email again.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders’ list,” she added, “just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize.”

Luckiest Man in the World Wins $100K Lotto After Previously Cashing in on $1 Million Prize Twice

Meet Terry Splawn, the luckiest man in the world who has managed to claim not one but three lotto jackpots.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Splawn bought a lottery ticket that earned him $100,000 last September, which is a pretty amazing feat. But that’s not why the North Carolina man made headlines.

The reason the Lottery featured Mr. Splawn was that a few years prior, he had also won a $1 million prize—twice!

Terry Splawn nabbed his first million in 2017 after buying a Millionaire Bucks ticket at a Sam’s Mini Stop. Then in 2019, Splawn bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket—from the same store—and got himself another million.

And yes, Terry Splawn won his third lottery prize at the same Sam’s Mini Stop.

“It’s unbelievable,” Splawn told the NC Education Lottery. “It certainly is fun to win.”

We bet it’s a blast, Mr. Splawn. But unfortunately, most of us will just have to take your word for it.