Michigan Set to Build Nation’s First ‘In-Road Charging System’ for Electric Vehicles In Detroit

Michigan will have the nation’s first wireless “in-road charging system” for electric vehicles in Detroit and it will be done next year.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the Wolverine State selected Electreon to build the mile-long electric road system. Newsweek noted the e-mobility solutions company would put the project in Michigan Central, the state’s 30-acre “mobility innovation district” in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit.

How long will this road be? According to website C Tech, the project is for roadway “up to one-mile long in Detroit.” Obviously, if it can be done easily and quickly, maybe the state can put more money into it.

Ford Motor Company is already in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood. The carmaker tests technologies like autonomous driving, electric vehicles, and connected fleet management in that area. Also, Ford is also part of restoring the area’s Michigan Central Station as a mobility innovation hub.

WXYZ reported that the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation would work together on the project.

Whitmer, Michigan Big On Electric Vehicle Future

The governor preached “sustainability” in the announcement, hoping Michigan would take the lead “in boosting electric vehicle production and lowering consumer costs.”

“I am happy to see Michigan lead and keep building on these ground-breaking initiatives creating new business opportunities and high-tech jobs,” Whitmer said.

Through an induction process, the project will power electric vehicles in motion or parked on the road. Equally important, the infrastructure plan will employ copper coils embedded in the asphalt.

Electreon will take the lead, working on design and implementation with NextEnergy and Jacobs Engineering. Company vice president Stefan Tongur said the company is “excited to be transferring our success in wireless charging for a variety of electric fleets, from cars to buses and heavy-duty trucks, to this innovative project.”

With this purpose in mind, the contract details $1.9 million in funding from the state. However, Electreon will pay the rest of the costs. The Israeli company has completed projects in Sweden and Israel. Additional projects are ongoing in Germany and Italy.

America Catching Up In Electric Vehicle Race?

Wow. America is catching up with electric vehicles, right? Another key point is that the electric-powered trolley bus has been around since 1882. In similar fashion, there were over 300 trolley bus systems were in operation in 2018.

By 2009, Korea put together a shuttle service with wireless dynamic charging through inductive coils embedded in the road. Surprisingly, the country also put additional electric bus lines in 2015 and 2016.

Of course, Norway officials sprung to power Oslo’s electric taxi fleet for a wireless charging system two years ago. According to Newsweek, those cars can charge at a rate of up to 75 kilowatts.

Furthermore, Norway’s ambition means that all new vehicles sold in the country will have to be zero-emission (electric) vehicles by 2025.

Can the United States catch up? There’s no talk in duplicating Norway’s efforts. However, President Biden’s administration wants to ramp up electric vehicle adoption.

Private sector companies are taking the lead, of course. Notably, several carmakers have some big goals in the next few years. Similarly, Ford has a goal of 30 percent of its pickup truck sales to be electric-powered by 2030.