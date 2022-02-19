Michigan Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday With Another Tattoo

A Michigan resident proves age doesn’t have to stop you from appreciating the beauty of a tattoo. And let me tell you, Outsiders, she does not at all look her age.

99-year-old Gloria Weberg celebrates her upcoming birthday by decorating her body with more works of art. Only this one is a reference to her place of birth. In black ink, her left arm how reads: “NY NY 1922.”

Although 100 is not the typical age for getting tattooed, Weberg definitely makes hers work. But according to The Herald-Palladium, this is a traditional she’s followed every 10 years for almost the last two decades. On her 80th birthday, the art-lover got her first tattoo on her left arm of her birth year and New York is under a goddess representing Mother Earth. At 90, she added to the art on her arm by getting 7 tattoos of stars to represent her children.

Gloria Weberg shares her secret to longevity with AP News. “My secret is being active. To be aware of what’s going on in the world in every way, from what my children were doing, their education, how important that was to me.”

She also performs aerobics while watching TV news and regularly savors a glass of red wine. When asked if she plans to get another tattoo at 110-years-old, Weberg offers the perfect answer.

“Probably something like, ‘Are you still here?’ or ‘I’m still here,'” Weberg said.

