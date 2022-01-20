Military Truck Crash Kills Two Marines, Injures 17

It’s a sad reality military deaths frequently occur and are sadder still when it involves something like a training exercise or accident. Unfortunately, the latter recently occurred, with a military truck crash killing two marines while injuring 17 others.

According to the New York Post, two United States Marines died and 17 others received injuries yesterday when a military truck flipped over on a North Carolina highway. The “7-ton” vehicle, as it is called, rolled over while trying to make a right turn. The crash threw passengers onto the street at Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 17 in Jacksonville. Police state the accident occurred around 1 p.m.

Tragically, a second military truck followed the first and struck an ejected passenger, WCTI-TV reported. A military press release gave additional details, saying all service members hailed from Camp Lejeune. Additionally, they were part of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Authorities pronounced two Marines dead at the scene, while paramedics airlifted two others in critical condition. The two arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Their current conditions are unknown. Meanwhile, the other 13 passengers are currently in stable condition at Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune.

A teenage service member, Louis Barrera, drove the truck and is now facing charges for the crash. The charges stem from driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the 7-ton. Specifically, they include exceeding a safe speed and two misdemeanor death counts by a motor vehicle. 7-tons transport troops and equipment, making them quite sizable.

Finally, the military press release states the deceased are being kept anonymous until 24 hours after notifying the next of kin.

Navy Helicopter Crashes in Virginia Leaving One Injured

Sadly, other military-related accidents occurred lately besides the military truck one. A little over a week ago, a Navy Seahawk helicopter crash-landed in Virginia, leaving one crew member injured.

Officials confirm the helicopter crashed around 11:30 a.m., The Hill stated. Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Commander Robert Myers issued a statement about the matter last week. “We can confirm that a Navy MH-60S helicopter experienced a hard landing in a field in the vicinity of Smithfield, Va.,” he said. For reference, a hard landing is when the landing takes place while the pilot is partially in control of the aircraft. On top of that, the craft lands with more force and speed than usual.

“Initial information indicates that first responders are on scene and that three personnel are being assessed for non-life-threatening injuries,” Myers added in the statement.

Virginia State Police said one helicopter crew member suffered minor injuries. Luckily, the two pilots remained “largely unharmed.” Police added the aircraft hit several trees as it came down, though it didn’t injure anyone.

Myers also commented the crash investigation is ongoing.