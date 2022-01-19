Millions of Americans Receiving SNAP Benefits in Comings Weeks: Everything to Know

Millions of Americans will begin to get SNAP benefits soon. People will get their benefits at different times in the month, depending on what state they live in.

States That Send Out SNAP Benefits Starting On The 1st

People in Alaska and Vermont will get their benefits on the 1st of every month. Many other states hand their benefits out starting on the 1st of the month, but it isn’t a hard deadline. For example, those in Arizona will get their food stamps between the 1st and the 13th of the month. California sends out their benefits between the 1st and the 10th, based on case number. Colorado residents also get their benefits between the 1st and 10th of the month. Connecticut hands out benefits between the 1st and the 3rd, based on the last name of the recipient.

Florida’s distribution window lasts almost the whole month, from the 1st until the 28th. However, for cash benefits, they only get distributed between the 1st and the 3rd. Illinois SNAP benefits get sent out between the 1st and the 10th, and are based on the ID number of the head of household. Idaho benefits are issued based on birthday, but get sent out between the 1st and the 10th.

Wisconsin and Wyoming both send out food stamps starting on the 1st. In West Virginia, cash benefits are given on the 1st only, and other benefits are extended through the 9th. Nebraska hands out their SNAP benefits between the 1st and the 5th. Louisiana gives out benefits starting on the 1st, too. Nebraska sends theirs out at the beginning of the month until the 5th, as does New Jersey. New Mexico sends benefits out up until the 20th. Oregon sends out benefits cards until the 9th, and Oklahoma sends out benefits until the 10th. South Carolina also sends theirs out until the 10th.

Washington will send benefits before the 20th, but Washington D.C. sends them out until the 10th.

Other States Send Out Food Stamps Later

Alabama residents will get their benefits between the 4th and the 23rd, based on case number. Maryland is the same. Arkansas also starts handing out SNAP benefits on the 4th, with their period extending until the 13th of the month. Minnesota is also from the 4th to the 13th. Mississippi sends out their benefits starting on the 4th, too, up until the 21st. Delaware begins sending out their food stamps on the 2nd and continues until the 24th.

Georgia sends out SNAP benefits between the 5th and 23rd of the month. The same is true for Indiana. Hawaii only gives recipients a two-day window to get theirs, from the 3rd to the 5th. In Maine, food stamps are handed out based on birthdays. Massachusetts sends out benefits during the first two weeks of the month based on SSN.

The Sun has reported on all SNAP benefits dates for all US states. According to the outlet, all food stamp amounts went up in October of last year.