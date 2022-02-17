Missing Nevada Woman Found in 400 Foot Tree After Falling From Cliff

This Nevada woman is proof that miracles really do happen.

Gayle Stewart’s family reports her missing in the morning on February 14. A search party started to track down her location.

What they ended up finding was pretty astounding.

The local Reno Fire Department shared the news that Stewart was found on a steep slope near Caughlin Ranch later that night. A friend of her son was actually the one that ended up spotting the missing woman.

A Miracle for Nevada Missing Woman

Upon further investigation, she was desperately clinging to a tree about 300 to 400 feet above the ground in a very steep and dangerous area.

“Actually kind of a miracle story. The son called up some friends to start searching for her and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree. He said the last thing she said was ‘help’ and then didn’t talk anymore,” the Battalion Chief for the fire department, Seth Williams, said to KOLO.

After rescuers locate her alive a full-blown rescue operation went into effect. They needed a team of 28 people to use a rope system to pull her to safety. It took about 30 minutes before they could safely assist Stewart.

Amazing find and rescue of a missing women. A friend of the son found her injured and stranded on a steep slope near Alum Creek. RFD personnel helped stabilize the patient, built a rescue system and transported her back to pavement in about a 1/2 hour from contact. Strong work! pic.twitter.com/iKRLQXmxFX — Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) February 15, 2022

Additionally, Williams said Stewart is lucky she was located before nighttime.

“With the rain and the snow coming tonight she’s already been exposed for the better part of 12 hours. It could have been a very different outcome had he not found her when he did,” he said.

Stewart was taken to a hospital for treatment, mostly related to being exposed to the weather conditions for that long. None of her injuries are serious and she will make a full recovery.

Skier Dies in Grand Teton National Park

Exploring the outdoors, whether that be at a local park or a massive national park, always comes with a certain degree of danger. Sadly, not every situation ends as it did for Gayle Stewart.

According to USA Today, an avid skier and outdoors enthusiast named Radcliff Spencer of Jackson, Wyoming took a skiing trip in Grand Teton National Park. Somehow, he ended up falling to his death in the Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon. Other nearby witnesses watched the 27-year-old fall and called for help.

Sadly, his injuries were too serious and he was pronounced dead at the scene after several resuscitation attempts.