Missouri Man Selling Massive Bunker That Can Withstand Apocalyptic Storms

A Missouri man’s sprawling bunker is for sale, and while it can withstand apocalyptic storms, you better get it quickly.

Fox Weather reported on the Mountain Grove home. The city is about a 3-hour drive southwest of St. Louis.

You can check out the home’s listing here for only $314,900. It might go quick.

Remote Ozark Home Has It All

The unnamed owner said he’s had his steel-gated, two-acre home on the market for two years.

But he built most of it himself. It features a full kitchen, two full baths, closets, and an oversized pantry.

Why move? Well, he told Fox 2 last month that he’s a single man now and wants to build something smaller and easier to clean. But the 10-year-old bunker is the main attraction.

“It would hold up to anything I can think of,” said the home’s owner told Fox Weather. “Mother Nature can think of things that I can’t think of, but certainly high winds would never damage it.”

The man said a tree couldn’t fall on the bunker because it couldn’t “bust through the concrete.” The home is under a steel building with a woodshop. Interestingly enough, the cement floor of the shop doubles as the home’s ceiling.

Better Hurry If You Want A Russia-Proof Bunker

The owner told Fox Weather he was “in a hurry to sell” the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house. But things have changed with the Russia situation, and he could pull off the market depending on how that plays out.

“I built it for all contingencies that I can think of, and it would withstand a nuclear war as long as that thing didn’t hit right here,” the owner said.

The home has surveillance, ventilation systems as well as climate control features. It’s also got a private well with a septic system. He also thought about humidity, mold, and fresh air.

The owner said he made it with comfortability in mind. He’s lived in it for eight years, and it’s like “a normal, warm house.” He also added a furnace, toilets, and big shower stalls. The property also comes with an 80-foot external antenna for reliable cellphone service.

Missouri Prime For Extreme Weather Conditions

While the state has had its fair share of tornadoes over the years, the nearby Missouri town has had two major weather events. One EF-2 tornado hit in 1982, while an EF-1 tornado hurt one person in 1976.

Other nearby towns of Springfield and West Plains have suffered nine tornadoes in 67 years. The most recent twister crossed through the city five miles from the house.

So, why did he build the bunker in the first place? According to Fox 2, the man said it had something to do with freedom.

“I noticed probably 35 years ago we were losing our freedoms very quickly,” he told the news station. “They were taking huge hunks of our freedoms away, and I saw it was going downhill, and nobody was opposing it.”

The owner told Fox Weather if the right buyer came along, he’d start his next bunker project quickly in preparation for the future.