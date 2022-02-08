MIT Researchers Create Material as Light as Plastic But as Strong as Steel

Light as plastic and strong as steel, MIT researchers have outdone themselves with a new material that’s between four to six times stronger than bulletproof glass.

And they call it Flubber? Well, no. They don’t. It’s called 2DPA-1.

USA Today reported on the scientific find. Manufacturers can make lots of the material quickly. Also, it has the potential for some great uses. Already, some have pondered its use in lightweight coatings for cars and phones and building/bridge construction. Maybe one day, we’ll have cellphone screen protectors that can take a bullet.

Why does this matter? Well, if MIT scientists can make it work, you can drop your cellphone or laptop from a skyscraper and not break it. Or rather, the cover. Who knows how the device’s innards would turn out?

MIT Researchers Beaming Over Material

Study author and MIT professor Michael Strano sees lots of potential for the new polymer.

Strano said 2DPA-1 has “unusual properties” and can “enable new things.”

Another quality of the material is that gasses can’t pass through it. Some polymers allow gasses to seep through, but this material consists of monomers that lock together like LEGOs.

The lead author said the material could make for ultrathin coatings to keep water or gases out. The possibility of protecting structures like buildings could happen.

Want to try and break it? Well, you’ve been practicing by ripping phonebooks in half, right? You will need twice the force of steel to break the 2DPA-1.

On the other hand, MIT said the material is about one-sixth the density of that alloy.

Well, Give Those MIT Researchers A Nobel Prize Tomorrow

Scientists have come close with this material concept, but nothing like this until now.

How did they do it? The MIT researchers developed this new process in making polymers. Polymers (plastic, glass, rubber, for example) are just big molecules made of smaller repeating chemicals.

The material already contains melamine in it. That nitrogen-infused compound is part of cooking utensils (spatulas), plastic products, and even firefighting garments. The resin involved with that compound is durable, resistant to fire and heat, and considered virtually unbreakable.

Tech Radar said that could come in handy with data centers. The idea that these massive computers could go without active cooling systems is impressive. Corrosive metal in bridges and roads? Not anymore. This material could potentially keep water from touching metal and making rust happen.

The MIT research group wanted to make a 2D version of a flat polymer that could stay flat and lightweight. After decades of trying, the newspaper reported that they succeeded. The journal Nature published their study last week.

What’s next for Strano and his students?

The MIT group will study this particular to see how it forms two-dimensional sheets (called polyaramide) and make new materials by changing its molecular formula.