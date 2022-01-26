Molson Coors, Coca-Cola Team Up on Spiked Lemonade Drink Coming This Summer

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors are coming together to release a spiked lemonade drink. It’ll be out just in time for summer. The alcoholic drink, called Simply Spiked Lemonade, will come in a variety of flavors and sizes. Simply Spiked Lemonade will be available in lemonade, strawberry lemonade, watermelon lemonade, and blueberry lemonade. Of course, there will be variety packs that include all four flavors. All of the flavors will be available in 12-ounce slim cans. Some flavors will be available in a bigger size – 24-ounce cans.

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors Plan To Cash In on the Spiked Beverage Surge

This isn’t the first time that the two big beverage brands have collaborated. Last year, Coca-Cola and Molson Coors came together to release Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. “Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, the chief marketing officer for Molson Coors. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply — a brand known for great flavor — to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

Coca-Cola says that the flavored alcoholic beverage market is valued at around $2 billion. The company already has a great relationship with Molson Coors, so it only makes sense that they would come together to profit off of this newfound seltzer popularity. Plenty of brands are doing it.

“The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors have a thriving relationship in North America,” said Dan White, the chief of new revenue streams at Coca‑Cola North America Operating Unit. “The proof is in the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s national expansion and the introduction of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Ranch Water.”

Brands Like Bud Light Have Already Hopped on the Hard Seltzer Trend

Last year, beer giant Bud Light threw its hat into the hard seltzer game. They got plenty of people talking when they added a controversial flavor to their variety pack: pumpkin spice. As you might imagine, the variety pack debuted during the fall. The pack also included flavors like toasted marshmallow and maple pear.

So, not only has Bud Light chosen to make their own hard seltzer, but they’ve also chosen very unique flavors. When you think of hard seltzer, do you think of marshmallow? Many probably think of brands like Truly and White Claw, which have a variety of fruity flavors. Indeed, fruity flavors seem to be the safe space for most companies producing hard seltzers. Coca-Cola and Molson Coors are doing it, too, with fruit-flavored lemonade.

Bud Light’s flavor choice is memorable, to say the least. Of course, now the company has other seltzers that come in flavors more attuned to consumers: cranberry, strawberry, and pineapple.