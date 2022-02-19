Monster Strawberry Enters the Record Books as World’s Heaviest

Since its inception in 1955, Guinness World Records has been home to the world’s most unbelievable achievements and oddities. From the world’s tallest hat (15 feet, 9 inches) to the world’s longest legs (53.874 inches), if you can quantify it, there’s a record for it.

Now, one of the most recent world records recorded by the organization isn’t quite as odd as the “most apples held in own mouth and cut by chainsaw in one minute.” But still, how many people do you know who would even attempt to grow the world’s heaviest strawberry?

The city of Netanya, Israel, is now home to the largest strawberry on record. The record is now held by a Netanya farmer, Chahi Ariel, who grows Ilan strawberries on his family property. It’s not uncommon for these local berries to be larger than a typical strawberry. However, Ariel took it up a notch with his patch.

His largest strawberry weighed in at 289 grams (more than half a pound). To put that into perspective, an average medium-sized strawberry weighs about 15 grams.

Though the mammoth strawberry was picked in February 2021, it was just declared the world’s largest by Guinness World Records this week. Chahi Ariel said of the process, “We waited for a year for the results. We kept it in a freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was.”

Ariel’s strawberry dwarfed the previous record-holder, a Japanese berry weighing 250 grams, and he couldn’t be more pleased by the achievement. The farmer says that upon receiving the call from Guinness World Records, he laughed and sang while jumping up and down in his car. He says, “We are very happy to be in the Guinness World Records.”

Sisters Compete for Solo World Flight Record

The story of Chahi Ariel and his record-breaking strawberry is absolutely heartwarming. This one, however, contains a little more friction.

Mack Rutherford, a 16-year-old pilot, is preparing for an attempt to break the current world record for the youngest person ever to circumnavigate the globe in an airplane solo. That, in itself, is incredible. A teenage boy flying around the world by himself? Astounding!

It’s when you look at the full picture that you begin to see the conflict. One of the record holders Rutherford is trying to beat is his own sister, Zara Rutherford, who completed the flight at the age of 19. That’s some pretty intense sibling rivalry!

Zara, however, appears to have nothing but pride and respect for her younger brother. In an interview with Reuters, Zara Rutherford said, “He’s a great pilot, and I know he’s able to do this.” Last year, a new record was set by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow, but the Rutherford siblings are determined to bring the record back to the family.