Monthly Payments for Alabama Single Moms Deadline Is Today: Find Out If You’re Eligible

Aside from Christmas, one of my favorite times of the year is the time to file taxes. It’s not the most entertaining activity, but it’s quite rewarding. But, listen up, Outsiders. Because today is the last day to submit applications for monthly payments of $375. But, are you eligible?

The city of Birmingham, Alabama began accepting guaranteed income applications on January 31. This is the Embrace Mothers program. The program allows single mothers to receive $375 each month for an entire year. The city received a $500,000 grant to start the program. However, the city is not choosing those to be involved. They also don’t know who is receiving these payments. Although, officials choose the mothers to participate randomly from a group of qualified applicants.

Officials must pick a total of 110 Birmingham residents to receive these payments.

Eligible Applicants For Embrace Mothers Payments

Any female of a family taking care of at least one child under the age of 18 can apply. This includes:

Single mother living with a friend/family member who is also a single mother

Single mother living with their mother and siblings

Foster mother taking care of a child during the application

Single grandmother, aunt, cousins, or another female family member primarily caring for a relative’s child

Friend who is primarily caring for a friend’s child because the parent is in rehab, prison, or unable to care

Mothers or female caretakers whose partners are in prison

Women who are not yet legally separated from a spouse but are living independently as the legal caretaker for a child

How Can Women Apply for These Payments?

Get ready, because the application to receive these payments closes today (February 7, 2022). It takes close to an hour to complete, so we don’t advise starting around 11 p.m.

Keep in mind, Outsiders; officials only contact participants chosen to participate using whichever information you provide on your application.

These individuals do not receive a monthly guaranteed income payment. However, participants are invited to complete surveys throughout the program to assist in the evaluation of its impact.

If qualified candidates participate in the program, an additional compensation is headed their way!

