More Than 1,000 Flights Already Canceled for Sunday Due To Nor’easter

Although Nor’easter’s snow is set to move out of the northeast region overnight, more than 1,000 flights have already been canceled on Sunday.

According to FlightAware.com, the number of flight cancellations for Sunday (January 30th) is now up to 1,600. There are currently 281 flights delays and 1,061 total cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S. Fox News reports that the airports with the largest amount of cancellations include New York City’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International; Boston Logan international; and Newark Liberty International.

There are now more than 3,000 U.S. flights canceled for Saturday. This is due to the crazy winter weather conditions. Boston Logan International Airport had over 530 Saturday flights canceled. Which was more than 80% of the day’s flight schedule. LaGuardia Airport had over 500 flights (around 80%) canceled. And John F. Kennedy had more than 540 canceled.

Meanwhile, Fox News also reports blizzard conditions are occurring in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine. More than 22 inches of snow have hit the town of Islip, which is located on Long Island. This is currently the heaviest amount of snow so far in New York. However, in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, 24 inches of snow has officially fallen.

Delta, JetBlue, and United Now Offering Travel Waivers to Travelers

According to CNN, Delta, JetBlue, and United are now offering travel waivers for those who are experiencing flight cancelations. “Due to ongoing winter weather along the U.S. East Coast, the airline [extends] a travel waiver for those who may be impacted,” Delta declares on its website. The impacting flights were from January 28th to the 30th.

Delta is waiving the fare difference for customers with this travel waiver. The rebooked travel needs to occur on or before February 2nd. This has to be in the same cabin of service as originally booked. “Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking. Delta’s Meteorology team in the airline’s Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.”

Delta says that customers should check their flight status through the airline’s website or the Fly Delta mobile app. They are also about to get updates directly to their mobile devices or email.

A spokesperson for American Airlines states to CNN that the storm is expected to have a significant impact on the airline’s Northeast operation. Especially at Boston Logan International Airport.

CNN Meteorologist, Brandon Miller, further shares more details about this storm. “This storm is likely to strengthen at a rate, and to an intensity, equivalent to only the most powerful hurricanes. So the high-end potential of this storm cannot be overstated. But the nor-easters, like in real estate, it will come down to location, location, location.”