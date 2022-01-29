More Than 100,000 Without Power as Winter Storm Rages On Through Northeast

The Northeast is currently battling a severe winter storm that has already left over 100,000 people without power. Some cities are even experiencing blizzard conditions. The winds are more than a little strong: they’re even nearing the same power that hurricane winds often have. Without a doubt, this is one of the biggest winter storms this season.

It goes without saying that officials have banned non-emergency travel during this storm. In areas where travel isn’t banned, people are strongly advised to stay off of the roads. Thousands of flights have already been canceled today (January 29th) as the storm hit. In New Jersey alone, Newark Liberty International Airport said that more than 85% of flights have been canceled today. As the storm continues to barrel through the Northeast, major highways might even get shut down.

There’s also the potential for widespread power outages. Currently, Massachusetts is already experiencing widespread power outages. More than 100,000 people are without power in MA. This could easily spread to other parts of New England. Officials have warned that people should be prepared to lose power. They should keep flashlights, batteries, and blankets close by.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has said that this winter storm will spread through the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast coast throughout the day. The storm is supposed to move into Canada starting tomorrow, so conditions should begin to lighten up.

This Winter Storm Has Caused Blizzard Conditions In Several States

As of today, 10 states were under blizzard warnings. Parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia all got blizzard warnings. A lot of major cities will also be impacted by this weather, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. For some of these areas, wind could reach 100mph.

The NWS has said that this storm seemingly developed overnight. They’ve called the storm system a “bomb cyclone.” This storm is “likely to be the strongest and most disruptive snowstorm and blizzard in several years for portions of New England and the immediate mid-Atlantic coast,” according to AccuWeather. “This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, especially in southern New England.”

Get the Snow Shoes Ready!

Obviously, people living in these areas can expect a lot of snow. In fact, for most, they’re already getting tons of it. For some areas, snow accumulation had already hit the double digits by this morning. According to USA Today, another two to three feet could fall in parts of New England. At the very least, most of the coast will be getting at least a foot of snow due to the winter storm. Some areas could even get two to three inches an hour.

Once again, it’s important to stay off of the roads during this time. The NWS has said that everyone in the winter storm’s path can “expect whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times.”