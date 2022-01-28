More Than 45 Million Americans Under Winter Storm Warnings Along the East Coast

A major winter storm threatens the East Coast once again, meaning that 45 million residents from North Carolina to northeastern Maine may see some significant precipitation. Experts predict that this will be the biggest blizzard in the region since 2018. Parts of eastern Massachusetts may even see up to two feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service. At the height of the storm on Saturday, Massachusetts may experience snowfall rates of more than four inches per hour.

Projections show that the winter storm will hit the East Coast on Friday during the day and continue into Saturday. But the NWS stated that much of the storm’s path is still unclear. This is especially true for Philadelphia and New York City metro areas.

“There remains some uncertainty with the exact storm track which will have a direct impact on accumulations and where the heaviest snowfall sets up,” a forecast discussion from the NWS Boston office read, according to Axios. “In addition, we are increasingly concerned about blizzard or near-blizzard conditions developing.”

Axios also stated that the winter storm has likely developed due to “the combination of heavy snow and strong winds for areas from eastern Long Island through coastal New England.”

State Officials Respond to Winter Storm Warnings

The winter storm warnings have prompted state officials along the East Coast to release a statement to prepare residents.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke to the hazardous conditions that the storm could pose.

“A winter storm system moving up the coast has the potential to deliver heavy snow, gusty winds, and create dangerous travel conditions across downstate locations this weekend, especially in Long Island, New York City and the Mid-Hudson Region,” Hochul said. “We are monitoring forecasts and making emergency response preparations for whatever this storm system throws our way. As we head into the weekend, I encourage New Yorkers to closely follow their local weather forecasts, stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin released his own statement.

“We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin also stated that the state has prepositioned these resources to reach the necessary areas as needed.

In Maryland, the Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) posted a warning for motorists. Of course, the number one tip for safety is to avoid using roads while the storm moves through the area.

“MDOT SHA is monitoring the forecast and making necessary pre-storm preparations, such as applying anti-icing brine to the roadways,” the Department wrote. “Most of the storm is expected to hit the Eastern Shore but it could move west at any time. The entire state must stay on alert.”