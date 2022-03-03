Motorcycle Sales Skyrocketing to Start 2022: See the Numbers

Motorcycle sales are skyrocketing as we get further into 2022. The trend is going up for both new and used bikes. Thanks to data from the RDC, we can break down which brands are selling the best.

Motorcycle Sales By Brand

Of course, there are a couple of different metrics we can look at in terms of motorcycle sales. First off, Benelli (+400%), Honda (+384%), Indian (+175%), Moto Guzzi (+220%), and Yamaha (+127%) all had major increases since the start of 2022.

However, these percentages can be a little misleading. For example, based on the percentages for Benelli, we can assume that they’ve sold a lot of bikes. In reality, they’ve only sold five bikes in February 2022. Their sales have been growing quickly in recent years, though.

In fact, the best seller out of the above-mentioned companies is the one with the smallest increase. That’s right, Outsiders. Yamaha, with an increase of only 127%, sold the best this month. In total, they had 229 motorcycle sales.

Yamaha is also doing the best overall, amid motorcycle sales skyrocketing. Since the beginning of 2022, they’ve sold 394 units. They’re closely followed by BMW, which has sold 328 bikes this year.

The motorcycle industry is as strong as ever, despite rally cancellations. In fact, there were only three companies that saw a decrease in bike sales this month. Royal Enfield saw a decrease of -46.7%, Triumph saw a decrease of -13.1%, and Ducati saw a decrease of -8.7%. Otherwise, every other manufacturer is doing better this year than they were in 2021.

Used Bike Sales Increased In 2022

Thanks to data from the RDC, we can also see how many used bikes were sold last month. In February 2022, there were 3,875 used motorcycle sales. That’s up from last year, by about 14%. In February 2021, there were only 3,405 units sold.

If the past two months are any indication, then 2022 is going to be a great year for motorcycle sales. It’s only March, and used bike sales are already up by almost 18% compared to last year. As of right now, the annual total for 2022 is 7,091 used bikes sold.

Interestingly enough, Royal Enfield has had a massive increase in used bike sales. We know from earlier on that their sales numbers for new bikes are not looking good. However, in terms of used bikes, they’ve sold 325% more this month, according to Ruetir.

MotoGadget Comes Out With Unbreakable Rearview Mirrors

In other motorcycle news, MotoGadget has released unbreakable rearview mirrors. These mirrors have absolutely no glass. Instead, they’re made entirely of aluminum. The metal is milled down and treated until it’s lightweight, thin, and as reflective as glass.

For anyone looking for a potentially less hazardous rearview mirror, these MotoGadget glassless ones might be worth a try.