NASA Captures First Visible Light Images of Venus

Outerspace-intrigued Outsiders like myself will recall NASA launched its James Webb Space Telescope in December. Since then, the space agency continues to make important discoveries and contributions left and right. Most recently, another of NASA’s space crafts captured the first visible light images of Venus, one of Earth’s closest neighbors.

In a flyby, the probe revealed details populating the entire night side of the rocky planet. The momentous feat will now enable scientists to begin studying the geology and minerals that compose the planet’s surface. That’s in addition to further contributing to humans’ understanding of what makes a planet habitable.

Solar Probe Peeks Through to Venus’s Surface

According to space.com, the Parker Solar Probe is the craft responsible for capturing these new images. This hardy piece of spacecraft technology actually enabled NASA to “touch” the sun for the first time.

Now, though, the probe and its imaging technology managed to capture both visible light and infrared light photos of Venus. These show the planet shares several basic similarities with Earth.

The outlet stated the Wide-field Imager upon the Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) reveals the murky planet possesses continents, plains, and plateaus upon its lava-soaked surface. Additionally, the images mark a larger milestone as Venus, as per the outlet, is permanently shrouded in clouds.

In speaking to their latest feat, NASA said, “Clouds obstruct most of the visible light coming from Venus’s surface, but the very longest visible wavelengths, which border the near-infrared wavelengths, make it through.”

Oxygen Populates the Gaseous Planet’s Atmosphere

The Parker Solar Probe actually notes subtleties on the sun’s surface. It additionally captures the stream of particles flowing within our solar system’s solar wind. With that technology, the craft noted traces of oxygen throughout Venus’s scorching atmosphere. Together, the particles form a halo around the planet.

Further, since red light mostly becomes lost in daytime images, Parker’s nighttime pass captured heat radiating light from Venus’s surface. Venus’s glow is significant as lead author Brian Wood of the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington explains, “The surface of Venus, even on the night side, is about 860 degrees Fahrenheit.”

That said, “It’s so hot that the rocky surface of Venus is visibly glowing, like a piece of iron pulled from a forge.”

The most recent images of Venus are markedly contributory to new science. Earlier orbiting missions relied solely on radar and infrared observations. The visible light images now reveal some of Venus’s more minute details. With these, we can hopefully learn more about rocky planets like our own as a whole.

NASA ‘Touches’ the Sun for the First Time

While Venus burns hot at a more-than-toasty 860 degrees Fahrenheit, the lava-soaked planet hardly compares to the temperature ever-present on the sun. Reaching an unimaginable 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, the Parker Solar Probe saw another historic feat in December.

Unfortunately, no, the probe was unable to withstand the 27-million-degree surface of the sun. However, it did manage to endure temperatures surpassing 2,000 degrees, simultaneously battling radiation levels 500 times that present on Earth.

In its journey, the probe navigated the massive star’s solar atmosphere, better known as the corona. In doing so, it came within eight million miles of the sun’s gaseous core.