NASA Captures Three Galaxies in One Incredible Pic

An out-of-this-world image, captured with love, by NASA.

For some science-fiction fanatics, the image may look very familiar. FOX 10 reports the Hubble Space Telescope which shows a galactic pair next to a third galaxy. All three of them together make for a photograph so surreal that it almost looks like a painting.

Those two galaxies at the top of the photo are interacting with one another. The shape they make very much resembles the starship from “Star Trek,” the U.S.S. Enterprise. If you have no idea what I’m referring to, that’s fine too. Regardless, this new photograph from the Hubble Space Telescope certainly has space junkies reeling.

Live long and prosper 🖖



This week’s #HubbleFriday image shows a galactic trio called NGC 7764A. The pair of galaxies interacting in the upper right might even resemble the Starship Enterprise… a least, from our solar system’s perspective!



Learn more: https://t.co/w4tGJIS0lM pic.twitter.com/j4ZDQLpYHS — Hubble (@NASAHubble) January 28, 2022

The telescope also shared a photo in which stars are actively formed in space. It is called the Chameleon Cloud Complex. You can see a lot of bright blue glowing going on in the photo. This is because these young stars are glowing and the light is being reflected off nearby nebulae.

🥁 Drum roll, please!



If you’ve been following along this week, you might have seen “pieces” of the Chameleon Cloud Complex revealed. For #PuzzleDay, here’s the final image put together!



Download the full 315-million-pixel image and learn more here: https://t.co/1q5HaO55LR pic.twitter.com/gSOnSDgwne — Hubble (@NASAHubble) January 29, 2022

These new photos never cease to amaze us.

NASA Explores Life on Mars

When it comes to space, nothing seems to interest people more than the idea that there’s more life silently co-existing out there.

This is part of the reason NASA puts so much effort into exploring Mars and trying to understand if there is any sign of current or previous life on the planet. Currently, the Perseverance rover is exploring the planet and collecting samples for scientists to study back on Earth.

There have been some recent observations that suggest the presence of microbes. According to National Geographic, NASA’s Curiosity rover found a mixture of carbon isotopes in the Gale crater. If these were seen on Earth, it would be a sign of life. Not only that, but this rover has also spotted different surges in methane. This is a gas that is produced on Earth and is often produced biologically.

The Perseverance rover’s newest revelation has been spotted in the Jezero crater. It found purple coatings on some of the rocks in the crater, which is something we have not spotted in the past. Again, these coating could signal the presence of microbes in the area if we’re comparing it to findings on Earth.

There’s a lot left to learn though. There may be clearer answers when scientists can further study some of the samples the rovers are collecting. Overall, it leaves us with a lot of questions. Is there life on Mars? Was there? Could there be?

“If there isn’t life on Mars, why not? What changed? What happened? Why wouldn’t it be there? And if it took hold, what happened to it?” Astrobiologist Amy Williams said to the news outlet.