NASA Expecting Meteorites to Smash Into James Webb Telescope

Well, Outsiders, the launch of James Webb’s telescope is as fraught with danger as any $10 billion endeavor. NASA is expecting significant meteorite damage to the telescope over the next few years.

However, the U.S. space agency isn’t freaking out about it yet. They planned for this eventuality and designed the James Webb to withstand some small impacts. This isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with meteorites. At this point, all NASA can do is wait and hope whatever damage occurs doesn’t cripple the telescope entirely.

Why NASA is Already Expecting the James Webb Telescope to Get Hit By a Meteorite

Launching things into space is no easy feat, and keeping them operational from a hundred thousand miles away is even harder. This $10 billion dollar telescope launched into space on Christmas Day.

The telescope is officially all ready to go. With that said, it’s now able to use its technology to look for any signs of life in the universe, according to The U.S. Sun. Space experts have been looking forward to these moments for years.

From a recent live stream, The U.S. Sun reported a statement from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center scientist, Michelle Thaller. During the conference, Michelle explained the meteorite prediction more clearly.

“Some small impacts from micrometeorites will happen,” Thaller stated. “Over the lifetime of the mission there will be some damage to the telescope’s mirrors.”

Unfortunately, no one will be able to fix the space probe since they won’t be able to get to it.

NASA believes there is still good news, though. Despite all of the damage, experts think that the telescope could be okay. Scientists would like the probe to last ten years or longer in space. So hopefully it doesn’t receive as much damage as they’re predicting.

Overall, this massive space probe has the potential to change our understanding of the galaxy with or without damage.

Meteor Discoveries

Meteors, meteorites, and meteoroids are all part of the universe. They can cause massive destruction, and it’s hard to see them coming.

On February 15, 2013, a meteor the size of a six-story building crashed into Earth. Luckily, no one was injured here, but people were very frightened. The most disturbing thing about these explosive rocks is that if no one has tracked them, there’s no way to prepare for their impact.

As a matter of fact, some meteors can only become visible as high as 120 kilometers above Earth. And this is part of why NASA is sending more technology into space. They need to gain more knowledge of our galaxy to help protect Earth.