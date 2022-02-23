NASA Gives Update on Mission Testing Ability to Redirect Asteroids

Technology is a fascinating thing. Today, NASA remains at the forefront of some of the significant innovations. One of those innovations is currently aiding the agency in its mission to potentially redirect asteroids.

Prevailing theories suggest dinosaurs got wiped from the face of the planet millennia ago following the impact of a massive asteroid. Now, NASA’s scientists are working hard to prevent humans from encountering a similar fate. In their latest Instagram post, the national space agency detailed the purpose of what they’ve labeled their DART mission.

Abbreviated from the full-length “Double Asteroid Redirection Test,” the DART mission should help scientists prepare for and, ideally, prevent major asteroidal impact. Launched in November of 2021, the mission has its focus on two drastically different asteroids orbiting each other in space.

As per NASA’s caption, the visual illustration above represents asteroid Didymos, the central figure in the clip. But the DART mission sees Didymos orbited by the “moonlet,” Dimorphos.

However, the pair of celestial bodies pose no threat to our planet. However, in studying this dynamic pair of asteroids, NASA’s scientists hope close examination of their orbit will help in preventative measures in relation to asteroidal impact. The mission’s success should help experts craft a piece of machinery strong enough to nudge threatening asteroids away from Earth.

As revealed in the post, DART should make contact with the smaller of the pair, Dimorphos, this fall. From there, NASA should see the full potential of their asteroid redirection studies realized.

NASA Research Center Held Hostage by Wild Turkeys

NASA has some of the most intelligent individuals on the planet employed within their arsenal. That said, one of the agency’s research centers encountered a unique problem when the building became surrounded by wild turkeys.

Outsiders across the nation have surely had their fair share of encounters with wild turkeys. However, one California NASA research center’s employees found themselves in a predicament they couldn’t calculate their way out of. After feeding on human scraps, the building became surrounded by a flock of wild turkeys.

Reports reveal an individual feeding the husky birds was to blame for the siege. However, some of the NASA research center’s employees said a few of the birds became quite aggressive.

Of the incident, a NASA spokesperson said, “Turkeys have gotten close to Moffett Federal Airfield, but none have entered the airfield, and there have been no incidents, no near misses, or close calls either.”

Regardless, perhaps the next time the national space agency has a hiring fair, they’ll consider employing wildlife experts to deal with the research center’s wild turkey issue. A need for professionals in the wildlife industry comes as more and more individuals employed within the NASA research center have begun to feed the turkeys.