NASA Gives a Look at the Preparation for New Weather Satellite Launch

NASA has seen some pretty impressive extraterrestrial feats lately. December saw the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, intended to observe the beginning of time itself. More recently, the agency’s Parker Solar Probe “touched” the sun for the first time, marking a historic feat for mankind. However, the national space agency still has a responsibility to monitor the more mundane weather phenomena here on Earth. As such, NASA is preparing to launch its brand new weather satellite. With it, we hope forecasters will be able to tell whether or not this long winter will end any time soon.

In an Instagram post from Thursday evening, NASA took a moment to highlight the NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T, abbreviated at GOES-T.

According to the post, the new satellite, the third of the GOES-R series, will monitor the weather here on Earth and in space. Currently located in Titusville, Florida, NASA plans to launch the weather satellite on March 1st.

Further, as a geostationary satellite, GOES-T will always maintain its same position in connection to Earth’s rotation. Alongside its two companions, GOES-T’s stationary position enables it to consistently observe one particular region of the Earth’s surface. Together, NASA’s three geostationary satellites help predict natural disasters globally, including tornadoes, flash floods, hail storms, and hurricanes. Essentially, it will monitor the behavior of Earth’s ocean and environments, as well as the weather. In this way, NASA can best prepare various populations with the most accurate warnings and forecasts.

As per NASA’s post, GOES-T specifically will inhabit the region above the United States’ West Coast in addition to observing Alaska, Hawaii, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.

NASA Plans to Send the International Space Station to the Depths of the Pacific Ocean

What goes up must come down, right? At least that seems to be the case for NASA’s International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS first launched in 1998 and has remained occupied since the year 2000. However, the space agency has recently announced plans for the spacecraft’s decommission. Sadly, the craft that has provided us with the most important extraterrestrial discoveries will see its end in 2031.

Then, NASA plans to send the space station hurtling into the South Pacific Ocean, in the farthest regions possible from human civilization. Known as Point Nemo, this region of the Pacific Ocean is the most remote place on Earth and as such, it’s served as a kind of spacecraft cemetery for decades.

Additionally, while the ISS’s demise will mark a sad day in history, it’s actually outlived its original predicted lifespan. When it first reached orbit far above the Earth, NASA predicted a lifespan of just 15 years. More than two decades after its inhabitance, the ISS remains an active contributor to space exploration and when it finally sees decommission in 2030, we’ll have seen an impressive three decades worth of discoveries courtesy of the iconic spacecraft.