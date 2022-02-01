NASA Plans to Send ISS to ‘Spacecraft Cemetery’ in 2031: Here’s Why

For more than two decades, the International Space Station has served as a home base for astronauts across the globe. It has enabled scientists to provide Earth-bound Outsiders with some of the most interesting images, data, and discoveries straight from Outerspace. However, recently, NASA revealed that in 2031, the space agency plans to send the ISS plummeting into the ocean, home to a “spacecraft cemetery.”

According to the Daily Mail, NASA will deactivate the ISS in 2031 initiating a gradual “de-orbit” of the craft. Its lifespan will then conclude years beyond its predicted 15-year lifespan, having launched in 1998 and remaining operational since 2000.

The outlet said the massive 930,000-pound space facility will be directed to the most remote place on the planet. This region is located in the South Pacific Ocean, called Point Nemo. As per the outlet, Point Nemo is the furthest point from any human settlement in any direction.

For space buffs like myself, it’s sad to think of our ISS sinking to the depths of the ocean floor. However, the “spacecraft cemetery” already lies home to nearly 300 deactivated spacecraft, many of which are of Russian origin.

Imagining the famous International Space Station sinking to the ocean floor is surely not a cheery image. Although its deactivation will eventually be necessary. Since becoming operational in 2000, the spacecraft has adopted a number of new modules. With every addition, docking, and undocking, it puts increased strain on the ISS.

Additionally, the Daily Mail detailed many Russian modules have experienced repeated leaks, with significant increases in the number of leaks.

How NASA Will Deactivate the ISS

Launching a satellite into space is an impressive feat. However, deactivating it and bringing it earthward is surely a completely different experience and definitely promises to be a historic one when the ISS comes flying into our atmosphere and crashes into the South Pacific Ocean.

Fortunately, for those of us who enjoy watching overhead when the ISS orbits past, we have a little while until we have to think about the famous spacecraft burning up as it enters our atmosphere. Yes, while the craft will meet a violent end as it breaks the surface of the ocean, much of its exterior parts will incinerate as it passes through our atmosphere.

When it comes time to send the space station plummeting into the ocean, NASA stated a series of events will take place to aid in its deactivation.

First, the agency reported the new commercial modules, as well as older, dependable ones, will detach from the main craft. From there, professionals will lower its orbital altitude until it intersects with the atmosphere. Then, various uncrewed spacecraft will head for the ISS, with the intent of pushing it towards Earth.

From there, gravity will rapidly pull the craft through our atmosphere, parts burning up as it nears Earth’s surface. Finally, what’s left of the ISS will crash into Point Nemo, eventually sinking to the ocean floor.