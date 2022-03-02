NASA Shares Mind-Blowing Image of Stars ‘Bursting to Life’

When it comes to photography, NASA’s got skills. The space agency’s latest post features a mesmerizing photo of stars literally bursting to life after two galaxies collided.

As per the caption, the massive “star-birthing frenzy” was spawned by the collision of two drastically different galaxies.

Captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the photo shows the aftermath of the galaxies’ clash, the two poised on opposite sides of the image. The galaxies themselves are the bright yellow glowing spots that appear to be on an even plane with each other.

NASA explained the difference between the two galaxies above and why they interacted the way they did. As per the caption, the galaxy to the left with the hazy golden ring boasts a collection of ancient stars, their gas long ago dissipated.

In contrast, the galaxy to the right is home to much younger stars. These are no older than 1 to 2 million years.

What further makes the galaxies’ collision interesting is the bright blue clumps toward the right are actually groupings of stars. The pink blobs are young star clusters, their essence hidden behind dust and gas.

Following the dramatic star births, the brand new babies have become the brightest and most massive in the galaxy.

Galaxies Millions of Lightyears Away Headed for Collision

Colliding galaxies appear to be more common than an Outsider might think. Previously, the ever-dependable Hubble Space Telescope captured another image of two galaxies on a collision course of their own.

The dramatic, though sure to be mesmerizing, collision lies far away among the Pegasus constellation, at a distance of 200 million lightyears from us. The impending collision will surely be even more interesting as the massive spiral galaxy to the left boasts a supermassive black hole at its center. Toward the outer reaches of that same galaxy lies a sparkling ring of a star cluster, with pink blobs similar to those above suggesting the birth of even more stars.

While Hubble undoubtedly captures some truly beautiful photos, this kind of knowledge will hopefully tell scientists more about the relationship between supermassive black holes and stars.

Black Hole on the Loose

For fans of sci-fi, black holes are terrifying enough, their mass so extremely dense and their gravitational pull so strong that anything that goes in does not come out; including light.

That said, scientists have recently discovered a lone wandering black hole and it has only increased our intrigue as to how these phenomena function in space.

Astronomers located the wandering black hole at a much closer 5,200 lightyears away from us. And while we’e well familiar with the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, the wandering black hole, better known as a stellar black hole, is just one of anywhere from 10 million to 1 billion stellar-mass black holes in our galaxy.