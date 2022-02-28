NASA Shares Wild Photo of Galaxies Millions of Light-Years Away About to Collide

NASA having an Instagram account might be the best thing to happen in the last decade. We get constant access to a stream of beautiful, high-definition photos of space. And their most recent post is no different.

Earlier today, the space agency shared an amazing picture online. Thanks to the Hubble Telescope, we now know what galaxies look like that are hundreds of millions of lightyears away. The view is breathtaking.

NASA started off the post with a clever caption. “Dancing with the Stars,” the space agency wrote. Given the content of the photo, we can’t think of a better title.

“@NASAHubble captured this stellar image of two interacting galaxies, 200 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation Pegasus,” NASA added. “The larger of the two galaxies shown here, is a barred spiral galaxy contains a supermassive black hole, and a bright ring of star cluster, which is an area of intense star formation.”

“If these interacting galaxies start to collide, they will approach one another and conduct a delicate ‘dance,’ gas in the galaxies will lose angular momentum and funnel toward the center, triggering additional star formation at an accelerated rate.”



Of course, NASA finished up the post with hopes for the future. There’s a potential to learn more about our universe in everything that happens, including this. According to the space agency, “Studying galaxies like these will help scientists learn how galaxies with supermassive black holes at their center create stars.”

NASA Hopes To Learn More About Supermassive Black Holes

Supermassive black holes have been a focal point in NASA studies for a while now. In fact, scientists just discovered a new one. Of course, it’s not technically new. It was just hidden from us.

This newfound black hole was hiding within a cloud of cosmic dust. It was found in the middle of the Messier 77 galaxy, which is nearly 47 million lightyears away. There was even an entire theory about the existence of supermassive black holes like this. There could be any number of them out there, but they’re probably hidden from our view. Now that we know about Messier 77’s black hole, we can confirm that the theory is true. This is the first real evidence that supports the theory.

The Messier 77 black hole was discovered using special equipment called MATISSE. It allows scientists to see through the dust clouds. They can also take accurate temperature readings of them. By doing these two things, they’re able to find out where black holes might be hidden.

This discovery, combined with NASA’s most recent discovery of two interacting galaxies, will prove to be useful in the future. Scientists will be able to learn more about supermassive black holes, and even about our own galaxy.