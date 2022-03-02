NASA’s Artemis Moon Rocket Will Cost Taxpayers Billions More Than Expected

NASA’s Artemis lunar program has received its fair share of delays and problems. Adding to that is the recent discovery their moon rocket will cost taxpayers billions more than initially expected.

Speaking to CNBC, a NASA auditor disclosed the information yesterday. The previous estimation occurred a decade ago when the Artemis lunar program came into being. Back in 2012, NASA estimated that each mission would cost about $500 million and the rocket was slated for a 2017 debut. So, how much does the auditor predict the launches will actually cost?

NASA Inspector General Pual Martin told everyone at a meeting of the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics. “We found that the first four Artemis missions will each cost $4.1 billion per launch, a price tag that strikes us as unsustainable,” Martin stated. ” The worst thing is the $4.1 billion estimate only covers production costs and ground operations. It doesn’t include development costs to get the Artemis program to where they want it.

“It’s a challenging development [process], of course, but we did see very poor contractor performance on Boeing’s part — poor planning and poor execution,” Martin said. “We saw that the cost-plus contracts that NASA had been using to develop that combined SLS [Space Launch System] and Orion system work to the contractors rather than NASA’s advantage, and for NASA’s part we saw poor project management and contract oversight.”

Conversely, SpaceX’s own Starship is proving to be much more cost-effective. Company CEO Elon Musk estimated Starship’s development cost would only equal 5 to 10 percent of the Apollo-era Saturn V rocket. This would make it cost only $2.5 to $5 billion. Additionally, he predicts the cost per launch would be “less than $10 million.”

NASA Retested its Artemis 1 Rocket to Great Success

Though Artemis news for NASA typically isn’t favorable, a recent test proved to buck the trend. After retesting its Artemis 1 rocket’s engines, it saw great success.

The successful test comes after the organization found a faulty control mechanism in one of the engines, Space.com reports. Specifically, a faulty controller on the RS-25 engine number 4 forced NASA to delay its upcoming uncrewed moon mission, Artemis 1. Aerojet Rocketdyne manufactured the engines and tested them earlier this month, with all engines performing as expected.

They later discovered the fault lay with a faulty memory chip. The chip is used during the controller start-up sequence and has no impact on controller operations afterward, NASA said. Nonetheless, the problem forced NASA to delay the launch until April at the absolute earliest.

Currently, Kennedy Space Center teams in Florida are completing pre-flight diagnostic tests in preparation for the flight. The rocket should reach Launch Pad 39B this month for the wet dress rehearsal test. This includes pre-launch sequences all the way to the countdown.