NASA’s X-59 Supersonic Plane Moves to Texas for Testing

NASA’s X-59 supersonic plane is one step closer to its official debut.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s website, the “quiet” plane moved from Palmdale, California, to Fort Worth, Texas, in late December. The trip will ensure that the new technology doesn’t encounter too much stress while in flight.

“It would have been expensive and time-consuming to design and build them from scratch in Palmdale,” Mike Buonanno, a lead Lockheed Martin aerospace engineer, said in a NASA statement.

As Buonanno shared, the Lone Star location has “a full control room and all the support equipment” necessary for crucial structural testing. He added that the equipment wasn’t made for the supersonic vehicle. But engineers made quick modifications before its arrival.

NASA Will Use the Plane for Commercial Transportation

NASA is building the plane with the hopes of using it for commercial transportation in the near future. The project began when the administration started looking for ways to fly extremely fast without causing a lot of environmental stress.

The X-59 has proven to blast through the air without being any louder than a car door slamming 20 feet away. In the past, supersonic jets were so booming that they could shatter glass in buildings beneath them.

In 1969, NASA engineers crafted the Concorde that reached 105 decibels, which is as loud as a close lightning strike. But that technology retired in 2003.

Now that the X-59 is built and barely registering any decibels of its own, engineers need to make sure it can handle the pressure of supersonic travel. To do that, they will calibrate sensors to catch specific stress readings and compare them with computer models.

The Texas engineers will have to be extremely careful with the plane because it’s the only prototype in existence. But luckily, senior NASA research scientist Walter Silva thought of that before sending it to its current location.

“There are all sorts of safety features built into the testing,” he said. “…If anything we don’t want happening is detected, everything shuts off and the whole thing goes into a safe position.”

The Next Steps for the X-59

But there is already good news for the project. Scientists already completed 80% of the structural testing by the last week of January. And so far, everything is going as planned.

NASA does not have a firm timeline for the remaining 20%. But it did announce that engineers will begin doing fuel tank calibrations next week. Once they complete that, the administration will send it back to California. From there, engineers will install the remaining plane systems and subsystems.

As long as the rest of the process goes smoothly, The first flight test will take off in late 2022 from the California high desert.