Navy and Marines Get Extra Week of Parental Leave for Secondary Caregivers

Like many career fields, military members are allotted a certain period of time after having a child for parental leave. Those in the Navy and Marines recently received news they will get an extra week of parental leave for secondary caregivers.

Fox News covered the update, stating Sailors and Marines celebrating a new child get extra time off. A Secondary Caregiver Leave extension is responsible, granting them three weeks now as opposed to two weeks. U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro authorized the extension himself and issued a statement about it.

“The expansion of caregiver leave will provide additional relief to the families of Marines and Sailors, further improving Marine and family readiness, as well as recruiting, retention, and overall talent management of the force,” the statement reads. “This change reflects the Department’s commitment to ensuring that parents have the best tools to meet their needs after adding a child to their family.”

The Military Parental Leave Program designates its personnel who are “secondary caregivers” as non-birth parents. Further, it grants them “non-chargeable leave” for up to 21 days. There are a couple of things to remember about the leave. For example, the absence must be continuous. This means you can’t opt to take a week initially and bank the other two for a later date. The Secondary Caregiver Leave also includes weekends and holidays.

However, the news release did state the leave can be taken consecutively with Maternity Convalescent Leave. The latter is a part of the overall Military Parental Leave Program. Sailors and Marines may also take fewer than 21 days if they desire.

This change comes after the Air Force and Army did something similar. A few years ago, they upped their leave to 21 days.

