Navy Opens Investigation Into SEAL Candidate’s Death After ‘Hell Week’ Training

The Navy has officially opened up an investigation into the death of a SEAL candidate who died during “Hell Week” training.

24-year-old Kyle Mullen was recently identified by the Navy as the young man who passed after Hell Week. Mullen, a native of Manalapan, New Jersey, was training to become a Navy SEAL. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby recently confirmed the news. He also said that the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has been briefed on the situation.

“He sends his deepest condolences to the family,” Kirby said during a recent press conference. “That’s the kind of news that no parent wants to get. So he knows that the Navy is looking into this, and they’re fully investigating the cause of death.”

Mullen had actually completed the grueling Hell Week training in southern California. However, just hours later, his body began to shut down. It turns out that another candidate was also hospitalized after the training. He is currently at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego in stable condition.

According to reports, the two Navy SEAL candidates were not actively training when they first reported their symptoms. The Navy also says that there were no alarming incidents that happened during Hell Week.

“And I think the secretary wants to make sure that he gives the Navy the time to look at this carefully and thoughtfully before coming to any kind of conclusions. Obviously, you know, one such accident is one too many,” Kirby said. “We just don’t know. We just don’t know what happened here.”

Navy SEAL training

The death of Kyle Mullen is making people question whether or not the training to become a Navy SEAL is too difficult. It’s estimated that only about a quarter of candidates actually make it through Hell Week each year.

But Kirby emphasized that the training is hard for a reason.

“The training has to be demanding, given the work that our Navy SEAL’s do on behalf of this country every single day. So, you would expect the standards to be very, very high for their readiness.”

The Pentagon press secretary said that we need to give authorities the proper time to investigate what happened.

“I think it would be not only premature, but it would be irresponsible to get ahead of that process at this point.”

Meanwhile, it feels like readers on Fox News agree with Kirby about the level of difficulty needed to train a future Navy SEAL. They think that the training should stay as is.

“Some think the training is too hard?” one fan asked. “I’m former Special Forces and the training was brutal. But I can tell you first hand, combat is worse. They train hard for a reason.”