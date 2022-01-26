Navy Sailor Springs Into Action to Save Man’s Life at Gym

A U.S. Navy sailor reportedly springs into action to help save a man’s life by performing CPR and other life-saving measures at a gym in California.

Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan P. Lighten revealed that he used his Naval training to help save a civilian at EoS Fitness in Temecula, California earlier this month.

The Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest (NTAGS) revealed that the sailor notably saved the man’s life after performing CPR for nearly 15 minutes. Lighten shared, “I was working out on the bench press with my earbuds in. When one of the Future Sailors ran up to me with a scared look on his face. Felling frantically. He told me there was a man lying on the floor. [He was] unresponsive and not breathing.”

The Navy sailor has also participated in countless life-saving drills while stationed on the USS Somerset. “My first thought was, ‘I hope I can remember my training,’” Lighten explained. “Future Sailor Dominic Rodgers cleared a path for me. Telling people in the vicinity that I knew CPR.”

Lighten managed to clear the area and erected one of the nearby gym-goes to call 9-1-1. He performed CPR and artificial ventilation and eventually, the man became responsive. EMTs arrived and transported the man to the Temecula Valley Hospital. “The guy never really saw who helped him. I hope I get the opportunity to formally introduce myself to him in the future.”

Lighten went on to add that the Navy gave him a “brighter outlook” on his life. It also gave a more promising future to his son. “I frequently volunteer at the local high schools, animal hospitals, and retirement homes with the purpose of giving back to my community and spreading Navy awareness.”

Lighten has been in the U.S. Navy for eight years.

Lighten Reveals Why He Joined the U.S. Navy

While also speaking to NTAG, Lighten revealed why he decided to join the U.S. Navy nearly a decade ago. “I get up in a rough neighborhood and I wanted a better future for myself. I joined the Navy because I wanted to improve myself. Both professionally and culturally.

Prior to his current position in the Navy, Lighten was meritoriously advanced to petty officer first class in 2020 and was later named Leading Petty Officer of Navy Recruiting Station Temecula.

Lighten noted that over the past four years of recruiting duty he has worked in an environment alongside individuals with diverse backgrounds. He then stated that he has more plans for his future in the Navy. “I plan to put on the rank of the chief petty officer with the hopes of eventually retiring from the Navy at the rank of master chief petty officer.”

Lighten then addressed the man he helped at the gym. “I would like to wish the gentleman I assisted a speedy recovery and healthy future.”