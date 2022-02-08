Navy Seabees Dismiss Three Top Commanders: Here’s Why

The U.S. Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees) unit has reportedly dismissed three top commanders due to “a loss of confidence in their abilities” following an investigation.

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Navy, the officials overseeing Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 were dismissed on February 3rd. The officers were Commanding Officer Captain Jeffrey Lengkeek; Executive Office Commander Michael Jarosz; and Command Master Chief Matthew Turner. Their dismissal was due to a loss of confidence in their abilities to effectively perform their leadership roles. Rear. Adm. John V. Menoni; Commander Expeditionary Strike Group Two (ESG 2) relieved the officers.

The U.S. Navy notes that Lengkeek served as commanding officer since July 2020. Captain Brian C. Finman is temporarily replacing Lengkeek. Meanwhile, Jarosz served as an executive officer since July 2020. Commander Henry P. Pierce IV is replacing Jaroscz temporarily as executive officer. Turner was commander master chief since July 2019. Master Chief Todd Mangin is temporarily replacing Turner.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy declares Lengkeek, Jarosz, and Turner will be temporarily going to the staff of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. There is no impact on the command’s mission or schedule due to the reliefs. Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 is located on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Navy states Amphibious Construction Battalion 2’s mission is to provide ship-to-shore movement of maritime pre-position equipment ashore. The unit also provides camp support and installation, and operation of the bulk fuel/bulk water systems, along with additional salvage capabilities.

U.S. Navy Expeditionary Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Spokesman Shares More Details About the Seabee Dismissal

During an interview with Navy Times, U.S. Navy Expeditionary Strike Group 2 spokesman, Lieutenant Commander Paul Newell stated that the three men’s discussion followed a formal command investigation. “While the investigation remains open, we do not intend to take further disciplinary action against the triad members at this time.”

The U.S. officer also declined to provide further details about the dismissals.

The Navy Has Fired Other Commanding Officers

According to The New York Post, this isn’t the first time that an entire Navy command has been relieved of their duties. In 2019, the Navy had to dismiss three top officers with SEAL Team 7 in San Diego due to loss of confidence. The company left Iraq after an alcohol-heavy Fourth of July party. There was also a sexual assault accusation.

In 2018, the U.S. Navy actually ended up fighting a command triad of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4. The executive officer of the unit was reportedly found intoxicated. They were also walking the woods naked while on the island of Okinawa. And in 2016, three top officers of the USS Bainbridge were fired after there were reports of sailors shooting fireworks and gambling onboard.