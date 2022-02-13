Navy SEAL Candidate Kyle Mullen’s Family Receives Support From Father of SEAL Trainee Who Died in 2016

Following the news that Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen died unexpectedly after an intensive training process known as “Hell Week” as part of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training (BUD/S) training, the military serviceman’s family is now receiving support from a father of a SEAL trainee who died in 2016.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, James Lovelace, the father of 2016 Navy SEAL candidate, James “Derek” Lovelace, spoke about Mullen’s situation. “I’d like to send my condolences to Kyle Mullen’s family. No one can relate to their situation like I can. I know what they’re going through. And what they’re about to go through. With the lack of information that they’re going to get from the U.S. Navy surrounding their son’s death.”

Lovelace also revealed that he sought answers in the death of his son. However, since then, Lovelace reportedly alleges that the U.S. Navy and officials have falsified information related to his 21-year-old son’s death. The military branch also has never acknowledged any wrongdoing at the hands of those involved in the death of Lovelace’s son. “I’m kind of reliving my son’s incident six years ago all over again,” Lovelace continues. “It’s a sad world when this is what it takes for me to get some attention for my son. Another young man dying.”

As previously reported, Sharp Coronado Hospital officials declared the 24-year-old Navy SEAL candidate dead in San Diego. The U.S. Navy reports that Mullen’s death is currently under investigation as he was not actively training at the time of his death. Both Mullen and another SEAL candidate were notably in the hospital after training in stable condition after experiencing unspecific symptoms.

U.S. Navy spokesperson Lt. Commander Kara L. Handley told Fox News Digital that the surviving SEAL candidate has been released from the hospital.

Recently, the family of U.S. Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen has issued a statement that while they are devastated about the young man’s death, they could not be more proud of him. “Kyle dreamed of serving others and enlisted in the Navy with the hopes of going the best of the best. The Navy SEALs. He would not settle for anything less.”

Mullen’s family also stated that he was exactly where he wanted to be in life when he was with his fellow seamen/warriors/classmates at Coronado. “He took on every challenge. And failure was not an option as he strived toward reaching his goal of passing Hell Week and receiving his brown shirt.”

Lovelace, who is also a U.S. Air Force veteran, also told Fox News Digital, “I served my country with pride. I take great pride in allowing the warfighters the tools they need to keep our country safe. So our citizens can sleep well at night. To protect the homeland. My confidence is shaken.”

Lovelace goes on to add that he is still angry. “I love my country. I don’t love my government.”