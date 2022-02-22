New Hampshire Family’s 168 Square-Foot Treehouse Causes Neighborhood Dispute

Neighbors in one New Hampshire town aren’t happy with a family’s 168 square-foot treehouse despite the parents checking with their neighbors first.

ABC News reported that the treehouse was for an 8-year-old boy. Sure, treehouses are usually small, but this particular one was a big construction project.

WGME reported the Portsmouth house is 25 feet long by 8 feet high with a 168 square-foot treehouse platform.

This treehouse built for an 8-year-old in Portsmouth, NH has become so contentious with neighbors that the City has ruled it must be taken down or altered to meet code. That story, including the contractor’s perspective, tonight at 5. @WGME @FOX23Maine pic.twitter.com/NjexfeOtBY — WGME Photojournalist 🎥📡 (@MENewsPhotog) February 18, 2022

Build it out in the country, and there’s no one to complain. That’s for sure. Shoot, turn it into a posh deer stand even.

Treehouse Looks Big, But Is It Really?

One neighbor, Mark Moses, told the TV station that the treehouse is “imposing” and “dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house.

Portsmouth resident Jill Maloney said she wasn’t looking for trouble when she and her husband set out to build the treehouse for their son.

“My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies,” she said.

Treehouse builder John Raczek said the family checked with their neighbors first. He said they “were fine by it” at first and “didn’t have an issue.”

Raczek said the family “bent over backwards trying to make everyone happy.”

The TV station said there are plenty of other neighborhood treehouses, and Raczek said they’re right on the fence, too.

He added they usually don’t need a building permit because they’re not regulated.

City Takes Action, House Has To Go

So, the city said the treehouse was more like a deck.

They concluded that it needs a 5-foot to 8-foot setback from the fence. Booo.

“My objection to this has to do with the fact that it is so intrusive on the other property,” Phyllis Eldridge of the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment said.

Maloney wondered what the purpose would be to move it. The parents say they’re still putting up a play structure in their own yard.

The treehouse builder said he’s getting a building inspector to tell him precisely where he can build this treehouse. Then, Raczek noted, “they’re going to try, and they’re actually move the whole platform.”

WGME said an unnamed neighbor told the TV station they feel sad for the family. But that neighbor said the original treehouse was too big and too invasive.

It doesn’t look like there’s a telescope in the treehouse from photos. There’s a punching bag hanging under the ramp into the house.

The reaction on social media was light, with one Twitter user saying, “When the “ask forgiveness, not permission” thing doesn’t work out.”

On Facebook, it was a different story. Adam Ryan reposted the story on his page, saying, “more viral NIMBY stories for Portsmouth. I’m embarrassed for the neighborhood.”

Ryan got 81 comments, many of them on the pro-treehouse side. Kevin Maclean said he saw the story earlier in the week. This time, he weighed in.

“A lady from that neighborhood was against it, and it was an eye sore. Signed her name and everything,” the man said. “Since they are allowed to move it 5 feet away from the property line, they could build it bigger and better so she can see it every moment of every day, and there’s nothing she can do about it.