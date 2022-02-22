New Orleans’ French Quarter Festival Is Back After Two-Year Hiatus

After taking a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the New Orleans’ French Quarter Festival is finally back on.

The four-day event, which was founded in 1983, is the city’s largest free festival. And it showcases Louisiana’s music, food, and culture.

For decades, the event opened every spring without a hitch. But in 2020, organizers had to cancel it due to COVID protocols. And the festival suffered the same fate one year later.

However, New Orleans’ pandemic mandates lifted this year. So the massive event will return to the streets of the French Quarter this April.

“We have worked and waited patiently and now the countdown to our 2022 spring festival has officially begun,” Emily Madero, president and chief executive of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., told ABC News. “We are returning strong with over 1,800 local musicians, more than 50 chefs and restaurants, new interactive fan experiences, and evening programming across the city.”

“FQFI is proud to kick off the festival season in New Orleans with a truly authentic celebration. And we welcome everyone to join us for an unforgettable four days,” she added.

The New Orleans Festival Offers Non-Stop Music and Authentic Southern Eats

When the celebration kicks off on April 21st, FQFI expects to see thousands of people dancing and dining inside the famous French Quarter. The event will span from the Old U.S. Mint to Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi Riverfront. And over 260 bands will perform on the festival’s 20 stages.

The weekend after the French Quarter Festival ends, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will open. So residents will have three weeks of live music and southern eats to look forward to.

Grammy-nominated soul-funk singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball had the privilege of announcing the revival this year.

“I love the food, I love the people, I love how open and free it is,” she told The New Orleans Advocate. “We’re happy to be back.”

Ball’s group—Tank and the Bangas—is among the acts scheduled to perform over the weekend. Other groups and singers include the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Amanda Shaw, and Jeremy Davenport.

the Electric Yat Quartet, Chubby Carrier, and Little Freddie King will also headline. Loose Cattle, which is led by Tony Award-winning actor Michael Cerveris, will perform as well.

Music will play nonstop from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. And organizers will release a complete schedule of events sometime in late March.

Over 50 local restaurants will also set up booths throughout the festivals and serve the best that New Orleans has to offer.

While general admission is free, attendees can buy VIP packages that cost $129 per day or $399 for all four days.