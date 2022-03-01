New Orleans Holds First Full-Dress Mardi Gras Since 2020

Normalcy may finally be returning… in a matter of speaking. The city of New Orleans officially hosted the first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

According to ABC News, the first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 included back-to-back parades across the city. It also had marches through the French Quarter and beyond. Masks are only a requirement in indoor public spaces.

Although Mardi Gras made its return, parade routes are shorter than usual. This was due to the fact there aren’t enough police for the standard length parades. Even with law enforcement working 12-hour shifts as they are usually due for the traditional event.

The Mardi Gras parade was officially announced as being “on” last month. However, those who are attending the big event are needing to have the COVID-19 vaccine. If someone was unable to get the vaccine, they were able o bring a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours. These rules applied to anyone over the age of 5. The city’s leadership also stated they were going to set up several rapid testing sites and vaccination locations throughout the area in order to accommodate the large number of tourists visiting.

Mardi Gras parades were on hold in 2021. This is because officials thought crowds would create a “superspreader” event. It would have made the city a “hot bed” for COVID-19 as well.

Mayor of New Orleans Shares COVID-19 Precautions During Mardi Gras & Carnival Season

Prior to the big event, the City of New Orleans’ mayor, LaToya Cantrell, shared the city’s COVID-19 precautions during Mardi Gras and carnival season.

The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) is reminding residents and visitors to prepare for a safe Carnival season by maximizing immunity during the season. To do this, they should get the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster. The organization encourages those who are sick to stay home. Those sick should get a COVID-19 test to know their status as well.

Cantrell then states that the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) will provide public information leading up to and during Mardi Gras events through NOLA Ready.

The mayor also shared a statement from the New Orleans Fire Department. “NOFD would also like to remind residents of the following safety measures in place, per City of New Orleans ordinance 34-33: All ladders used by parade spectators must be structurally sound. No ladders, chairs, ice chests, chaise lounges, barbecue grills, or any other similar personal effects shall be placed in intersections or between curbs of public streets before, during, and after a parade.”

The fire department went on to add that it prohibits to use ropes or other similar items to create a barricade or otherwise obstruct passage along public property, unless otherwise specifically authorized.