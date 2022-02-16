New Search Underway for Years Old Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 mysteriously vanished in 2014 with 239 onboard. Eight years later, the search for the jet is back on.

British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey recently released a report that says he has pinpointed the jet’s exact location. In response, air safety investigators in Australia are renewing their search for the flight.

MH370 disappeared on March 8th, 2014 while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. After 40 minutes in the air, the flight lost contact with air traffic control. An international search for the wreckage ensued, spanning four years and covering over 120,000 square miles. However, the $200 million search effort never produced any significant findings. The mystery around the flight has become one of the most perplexing events in aviation history. How could a flight possibly disappear into thin air?

Richard Godfrey is attempting to solve this mystery with a new tracking technology. The engineer says that the system uses radio signals as “tripwires,” and has allowed him to locate the plane.

Aerospace Engineer Says He Knows Where Mising Malaysia Airlines Jet is

According to Godfrey, the remains of the jet are 13,000 feet below the surface of the ocean. He says the plane lies roughly 1,200 miles west of Perth, Australia, at the base of the “Broken Ridge.”

The area is an underwater plateau with a volcano in the south-eastern Indian Ocean.

Angus Mitchell, Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner says in a new documentary that he hopes answers for the “largest unsolved mystery of our time” are within reach. He shared that they are searching for any details they may have missed while they sort through old data. Mitchell explained that the report from Godfrey pinpoints the aircraft in a previously searched area. As a result, officials are re-reviewing data from that search.

He added that Godfrey’s research is credible, and the ultimate goal is to give closure to the families of those who were on board the aircraft. Godfrey says he is “very confident” that he’s discovered the missing plane. Additionally, the aerospace expert says that the crash occurred at 8:19am.

Australian Aviation Officials Aim to Find Answers

“We have quite a lot of data from the satellite, we have oceanography, drift analysis, we have the performance data from Boeing, and now this new technology,” he added.

“All four align with one particular point in the Indian Ocean.”

In the aforementioned Sky News documentary, Mitchell will display two empty boxes. These boxes were built to protect the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the vanished flight whenever it is discovered.

“One day, it would be great for them to be full,” Mitchell told Sky News.

He added, “Either those boxes, or if there’s another search party that locates it, at the end of the day, everyone, from the families to the investigators that were part of this team to the worldwide aviation community to those who travel on planes, want the answers to MH370.”