new-spotify-car-thing-is-available-for-some-drivers

After years of development and some invite-only test runs, Spotify is releasing its Car Thing to the public. The creatively-named standalone media player connects to your car’s stereo and allows you to control what you’re listening to in a handful of ways while leaving your phone tucked away. This will add another layer of safety to your daily commute or road trip. Additionally, you’ll be able to jam to all of your favorite Outsider playlists or the latest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast hands-free.

Features of Spotify’s Car Thing

First, Car Thing allows you to use “Hey, Spotify” voice commands to control what’s playing. This will allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road while switching songs. However, that’s far from the only option. The streaming service’s first piece of hardware also offers a generous touchscreen as well as a hefty dial knob. Additionally, the player boasts four programmable preset buttons.

Spotify’s Car Thing’s microphones isolate your voice from the rest of the noise in your car. This means that if you’re listening to Outlaws, Outsiders, and Icons at full volume with the windows down, you’ll still be able to use voice commands to put it on repeat.

According to Billboard, Spotify’s Car Thing features a 4-inch touch screen and is 5 inches wide, 3 inches tall, and an inch thick. So, it’s comparable in size to your cell phone. Car Thing comes with three different mounts. First, you’ll find a standard sticky dashboard mount. Additionally, you’ll get a clip that allows you to mount the player to your car’s vents. Most interestingly, the Car Thing also comes with a bracket that allows you to mount it to your car’s existing CD player. As a result, those with older cars will get some of the perks of having a new car with a touch screen stereo without updating their head unit or vehicle.

Sounds Great. What’s the Catch?

Spotify’s Car Thing is only available in the United States and costs $89.99. Additionally, it only works with Spotify Premium. It also has some limitations.

For instance, Spotify’s Car Thing connects to your car stereo through an Aux cable or Bluetooth and plugs into a 12v power outlet. If you don’t have one of those options, you’re out of luck. Also, it accesses Spotify’s library as well as the internet through your phone. So, you still have to have a phone with high-speed data as well as the Spotify app to use the standalone device.

In short, if you already have a car with a touchscreen stereo that offers either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you won’t get much out of Car Thing that you’re not already getting from your phone. However, if you have an older car that doesn’t offer those options, Car Thing is a great and relatively cheap way to spruce up your listening experience in the car.