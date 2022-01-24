New Tesla Cybertruck Is Missing One Surprising Feature

With an updated version in production specification set to be unveiled later this week, it has been reported that Tesla’s Cybertruck is missing one surprising feature.

According to Fox News, although the Cybertruck will have removable side-view mirrors, conventionally-styled wheels with exposed spokes, and a large, single-blade windshield wiper, the Tesla vehicle is missing physical handles on the door or tailgate.

The media outlet also revealed that Tesla creator Elon Musk has explained that the Cybertruck will automatically open the doors as the driver approaches. But it is not clear how the tailgate will operate. Musk also did not reveal how the vehicle could meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the U.S.

Fox News reports that Tesla announced the Cybertruck in 2019. The truck’s prototype will allegedly have unbreakable “armor” glass that was shattered. But not broken all the way through.

Originally to go on sale in 2021, the Tesla Cybertruck will be available now at the end of 2022. The company reveals on its website that the Cybertruck is made with an exterior shell. The shell is made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. “Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton. Every component is designed for superior strength and endurance. From Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

The 30x cold-rolled stainless on the Tesla vehicle will notably help eliminate dents, damage, and long-term corrosion.

Tesla Creator Elon Musk Previously Stated that Cybertruck May Actually Flop

CNBC reported in July 2021 that Tesla creator Elon Musk had shown some doubt that the Cybertruck may actually be successful. This is despite the fact that he claimed to love the vehicle.

In a post on Twitter, the Tesla creator stated, “To be frank, there is always some change that Cybertruck will flop. Because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing. But Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.”

However, Musk also revealed in September 2020 during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting and Battery Day event that the company had received so many Cybertruck orders. So many that the company actually stopped counting. “The orders are gigantic. Well over half a million orders. I think maybe six hundred thou- it’s a lot. Basically. We stopped counting.”

The Tesler creator further explained on Twitter that he and his team kept production design almost exactly the same as the 2019 show car. He shared that there have just been some small tweaks here and there to make it slightly better. “No door handles. [The] car recognizes you [and] opens [the] door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling [and] tight turns!”