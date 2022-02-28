New York Man Wins $10 Million Lottery for the Second Time

A New York man has twice defied some unlikely odds winning millions playing the lottery. Twice.

It would be erroneous to say that Uniondale New York resident Juan Hernandez was simply looking at beginner’s luck when he first took home a $10 million lottery prize three years ago. The New York man is certainly turning into a regular lottery winner as he seals in another $10 million win this month…just three years after his first.

The New York Lottery announced the Nassau County man’s impressive win last week when he scratched off the multi-million dollar prize playing the $10 million Delux scratch-off game. Hernandez won the same amount three years ago in 2019. It was then that he took home his first $10 million in winnings playing a Cash Spectacular sctracth-off ticket.

Still Trying To Spend the First $10 Million In Lottery Winnings

During a press event announcing Juan Hernandez’s impressive – and nearly impossible – wins the lucky lottery winner told the New York Lottery officials that he is “still trying to spend the $10 million” he was lucky enough to win in 2019. The lottery winner has announced that he has opted to collect his winning prize in a single lump-sum payment of $6,510,000.

The odds that one person would take home the $10 million prize in the Delux scratch-off game fall at about 3,521,600 to 1, notes the New York Lottery. Of course, the odds of winning $10 million twice in the lottery are quite a bit higher. Exponentially more difficult, actually. However, these odds certainly do not make the rare event impossible.

It’s Nearly Impossible…But Never Completely Impossible

Last fall, one Maryland man won a $2 million lottery prize for the second time. His most recent win came from the “$2,000,000 Richer” scratch-off tickets. The man bought two tickets at one time, one giving him a $100 win; the other revealing the $2 million prize.

Since this million-dollar win occurred during the pandemic, the lottery winner kept the ticket tucked away at home for several months. Finally cashing the lucky ticket in shortly before the expiration date.

“I was just a bit nervous,” the lucky winner told Maryland Lottery officials shortly after claiming the funds.

“I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up,” the lucky lottery player adds. “That the ticket’s expiration date might come up and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real.”

Another extremely rare two-time lottery win occurred last summer when a South Carolina man won $3 million playing the lottery. This impressive win came just 11 days after the winning $40,000.