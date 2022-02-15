North Carolina Fire Captain Seriously Injured Battling Wildfire

It’s been an especially difficult year for firefighters across the country. As of September 14, 2021, there were a total of 44,647 wildfires reported in the U.S. They had burned a total of 5.6 acres of natural land, mostly due to the changing effects of climate change in the world.

Recently, a fire captain has sustained some serious injuries from a wildfire that broke out in Macon County, North Carolina. Now, Terry Rholetter is undergoing treatment after battling this fire on February 12. The fire was near Mountainside Road and Big Ridge Road near Highway 441 North.

According to ABC 13 News, Captain Rholetter was working on installing a fire control line. Suddenly, his area was overrun by a fit of ruthless flames. As of now, it’s all under investigation. A team is looking at how to prevent this from happening again in future wildfire incidences.

As for Rholetter, the fire department is keeping people updated but also wishing for space during this very difficult time.

“We politely ask that all respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time. Captain Rholetter is an accomplished and dedicated public servant and a very strong person and the firefighter family across North Carolina and beyond will work diligently to assist him and his family through the recovery process,” a press release stated, according to the news outlet.

A Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina Catches on Fire

Sadly, this isn’t the only fire that firefighters have had to respond to this month in North Carolina.

According to The Washington Post, a North Carolina fertilizer plant caught on fire and continued to burn over the course of a 30-hour stretch. As a result, authorities evacuated 6,500 people. The scary part is that authorities were afraid that chemical compounds being stored in the facility could potentially cause a massive and dangerous explosion.

The fire started on Monday, January 31, and parts of the site were still burning Wednesday, February 2. Luckily, no explosion occurred at this fertilizer plant. The site had a total of 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, which can fuel fires in some instances. A fertilizer plant in West Texas blew up due to ammonium nitrate in 2013. It ended up killing 15 people and injuring over 200.

Also, this North Carolina site had about three times as much. “When I learned how much ammonium nitrate was on site last night. I felt as uneasy at a fire scene as I’ve ever felt in 33 years in this business,” the fire chief working said to the news outlet.