Northeast May Be Hit by Bomb Cyclone This Weekend

Those that live in and around the Northeast will likely be impacted by severe weather this weekend. A Nor’easter, or “bomb cyclone,” is scheduled to hit New York City and its surrounding areas beginning later tonight.

Meteorologists have predicted a range of outcomes over the last couple of days. They’ve reported that NYC may only get two inches of snow, but the area could get upwards of 20 inches of snow as well. However, on Friday, the bomb cyclone’s path has grown clearer and officials are warning millions to prepare for the worst.

Reports have stated that more than 75 million people could be impacted by the Nor’easter storms that are expected to land Friday night and continue into Saturday. The bomb cyclone will form off the coast of the Carolinas first. As it strengthens, it will travel up the East Coast to New England.

The Bomb Cyclone’s Potential Impact and the Areas It Will Affect

What Is the Potential Impact of the Bomb Cyclone?

Heavy snow and high winds that may approach hurricane levels of intensity could threaten the safety of millions this weekend.

The Nor’Easter could potentially knock out power up and down the East Coast, especially in NYC and New England.

Coastal areas from the Carolinas to New England may see flooding in certain areas.

Snow storms will hit isolated areas repeatedly, which could cause up to 30 inches of snow.

Travel could be severely impacted in the Northeast and along the coast. Whiteout conditions could make travel impossible for some, so be aware of dangerous traveling conditions in your region.

Areas Likely To Be the Most Impacted by Nor’Easter Storm

Officials have predicted blizzard warnings that they say could now impact more than 10 million people.

The areas impacted include 10 different states that will see varying levels of the bomb cyclone.

Some of the locations that will get hit the worst include Portland, Maine; Boston and Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Long Island, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Ocean City, Maryland.

What the Experts Are Saying

“The heaviest snowfall is likely to fall across a swath extending from the Eastern Shore of Maryland up through most of Maine where 6-12 inches are likely. Parts of coastal New England, where blizzard conditions are forecast, may see between 1-2 feet of snow with locally higher amounts possible, specifically over coastal Massachusetts,” the Weather Prediction Center shared on Friday.

“Powerful winter storm to produce significant impacts across parts of New England and coastal Mid-Atlantic/Northeast on Saturday,” the statement added.

Cities and States Prepare For the Worst

As of Friday at 9 p.m., Boston is enacting a “snow emergency,” according to Mayor Michelle Wu. Officials are bracing themselves for a possible record-breaking winter storm brought on by the bomb cyclone. Boston’s public works department already has 38,000 tons of salt prepared to treat roads. The department also has 800 pieces of snow management equipment ready for deployment if needed.

Likewise, Rhode Island has similar precautions in mind. A blizzard warning is in effect as of today. Additionally, the state has 75,000 pounds of salt and upward of 500 snow plows ready and waiting.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont shared similar plans by preparing a deployment of 600 snow plows. In a press conference, he said, “Hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Finally, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency that begins today at 5 p.m. “We are certainly hoping for the best, but we are without question preparing for the worst,” Murphy said. “Stay home tonight, and stay home tomorrow.”