Number of Americans Filing for Jobless Claims Benefits Unexpectedly Rose Last Week: Report

The number of initial state unemployment claims stunned economists when they rose earlier this month after falling for weeks. Though, the number of jobless Americans remains at near historic lows.

The number of Americans that filed for unemployment benefits crept up to 248,000 for the week ending on Feb. 12, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. That’s up 23,000 from the previous week, and much higher than the 219,000 economists had predicted. The four-week average fell to 243,000.

Initial unemployment claims hit a three-month high in January as the omicron variant spiked. The U.S. had more than 800,000 new cases a day at its peak. Jobless benefits trailed that, reaching their zenith in mid-January. Though they’ve split somewhat, according to these new figures. Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have continually fallen over the past several weeks.

It’s unclear what caused this bump in unemployment. The U.S. added 467,000 jobs last month, and millions of businesses are struggling to find workers, CNBC reported. At the end of December, there were 10.9 million open jobs.

Though most economists believe the recent increase in jobless claims was an anomaly and will resume falling in the coming weeks.

“While some level of labor market churn should continue in the near term, we would not be surprised to see claims fall even further below pre-pandemic levels in the coming months,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York. “This would reflect an overall low level of layoffs as businesses struggle to reach desired levels of employment in the first place.”

Are Inflation, Price Increases Holding Back Economy?

Wages rose last month almost 6 percent compared to last year, but most Americans aren’t feeling that raise. Inflation outpaced those gains to reach a 40-year high last month, according to a new report.

Bureau of Labor Statistics said wholesale prices increased 1 percent last month. That’s up 10 percent compared to January 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index, and businesses are passing those extra costs onto their customers.

President Joe Biden said at the White House earlier this week that rising prices are a serious concern. He knows families are struggling to pay for things, but he expects them to fall soon.

“It’s a real bump in the road,” he said. “It does affect families when you walk into a grocery store and you’re paying more for whatever you’re purchasing. It matters to people when you’re paying more for gas. Although, in some states, we’ve got the price down below three bucks a gallon. But the point is it’s not gone down quickly enough. But I think it will.”

The Federal Reserve will meet next month to discuss rising inflation. Economists expect them to raise interest rates, one of several hikes expected this year.